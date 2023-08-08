Daniel B. Helms is the new chief transportation engineer for Ascension Parish government.
Helms assumed his role July 10 and brings 22 years of experience managing transportation projects and programs in the public and private sectors, a news release said.
Helms will be responsible for leading and cultivating a team of professionals to develop and deliver projects aimed at creating a safer and more efficient transportation system within Ascension Parish, the release said.
Before joining Ascension Parish government, Helms served as senior highway safety and traffic engineer and traffic safety technical lead at AECOM Technical Services, where he played a role in building a traffic/safety/ITS network, hiring and mentoring staff.
During his tenure at the Mississippi Department of Transportation, he managed the $30 million annual Mississippi Highway Safety Improvement Program, resulting in over $200 million of transportation/roadway construction, the release said.
Helms has experience in transportation planning studies, developing innovative analytical techniques to target high-risk areas for pedestrian crashes, and overseeing traffic signal projects as part of larger construction designs.
Helms holds a Master of Engineering degree from Texas A&M University, a Master of Civil Engineering degree from Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from LSU. He is a registered professional engineer in 10 states. He is also a professional traffic operations engineer and holds the Road Safety Professional Level 2 certification.
"We are delighted to have Daniel Helms join our team as the Chief Transportation Engineer," said Clint Cointment, Ascension Parish president. "His extensive experience and commitment to safety and efficiency in transportation align perfectly with our goals for the future of the parish. We are confident that his leadership will greatly benefit the community and further elevate our transportation infrastructure."