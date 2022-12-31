It's time to say goodbye to 2022. It was quite a year, one many are glad to see in the rearview mirror.
At The Ascension Advocate, we're looking back at some of our favorite and memorable photos published and unpublished. Sometimes, a nice photo runs online and not in the paper due to space issues.
So, we've pored over the long list of staff-taken photos, submitted pictures, and those taken by our part-time photographers.
We hope you enjoy this walk down memory lane, and we encourage our readers to continue to submit photos that capture their experiences in Ascension Parish.
Here's part one of our two-part list from January to June:
Advocate photographers covered many newsworthy events in the two parishes. Here's a look at our favorites from Michael Johnson; Hilary Scheinuk and Travis Spradling. Community News Editor Darlene Denstorff inched back out in 2022 to attend a few community events.
Part-time reporter and photographer Dominic Purdy attended a few noteworthy events last year, including the return of the Jambalaya Festival.
Finally, we pay tribute to our loyal readers who submit photos and news items each month. We thank all the schools, clubs, church, businesses and families who document happenings and share with us.
Check back next week for more of our favorite 2022 photos.