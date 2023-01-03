Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams.
Boys
Head coach: Delmond Landry
Assistant coaches: Kylon Green, Michel Green and Chase Green
Top player lost: Demarco Harry 23 points per game
Top returning players: Calvin Delone, senior; Gavin Richardson, senior; Bennett Vega, senior; Landon Szubinski, senior; Mason Pearce, senior; McCullen Pearce, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore; Demarcus Patterson, sophomore; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore;
Newcomers: Aaron Breaux, junior; Brayden Martinez, sophomore; Josh Barber, freshmen; Kamryn Schexnayder, freshmen; and Vaughn Blanchard, freshmen
Record last season: 18-12, Lost to Calvary Baptist in D4 Quarterfinals
The Bulldogs return three starters in Delone, Richardson and Jamiris Breaux (6’4).The trio were all district selections last season. Richardson is the returning defensive MVP in the district. Szubinski and Vega both played reserve roles last season but will be counted on in bigger roles this season. Patterson was a part time starter last season and is a young player to watch. Newcomer Chad Elzy will be a player to watch. The district will be strong with East Iberville and White Castle. The Bulldogs play a tough pre-district schedule including an early season tournament at Episcopal. The Bulldogs should challenge for the district and can make a run in the D4 playoffs.
Girls
Head coach: Nancy Guillot
Assistant coaches: Jessica Simoneaux, Eileen Rauh and Jamie Brown
Top players returning: Katie Brooks, senior; Anna Schexnayder, senior; Keagan Davis, senior; Ja’layah Wilson, sophomore; Kyla Fernandez, sophomore; De’Miyah Schonberg, freshmen; Taylor Richard, eighth grade; Ja’myah Brown, eighth grade; Ja’layah Brown, eighth grade
Current record: 6-4
The Lady Bulldogs have gotten off to a fast start this season led by seniors Brooks, Schexnayder and Davis. Brooks and Schexnayder are returning all-district players from last season. The Bulldogs have some young talented players in Wilson, Richard and the Brown twins. This team will compete in a tough district with St. John, East Iberville and the favorite, White Castle. The Lady Bulldogs look like a playoff team that could surprise someone if they can continue to improve.