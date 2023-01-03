Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams.

Boys

Head coach: Delmond Landry

Assistant coaches: Kylon Green, Michel Green and Chase Green

Top player lost: Demarco Harry 23 points per game

Top returning players: Calvin Delone, senior; Gavin Richardson, senior; Bennett Vega, senior; Landon Szubinski, senior; Mason Pearce, senior; McCullen Pearce, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore; Demarcus Patterson, sophomore; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore;

Newcomers: Aaron Breaux, junior; Brayden Martinez, sophomore; Josh Barber, freshmen; Kamryn Schexnayder, freshmen; and Vaughn Blanchard, freshmen

Record last season: 18-12, Lost to Calvary Baptist in D4 Quarterfinals

The Bulldogs return three starters in Delone, Richardson and Jamiris Breaux (6’4).The trio were all district selections last season. Richardson is the returning defensive MVP in the district. Szubinski and Vega both played reserve roles last season but will be counted on in bigger roles this season. Patterson was a part time starter last season and is a young player to watch. Newcomer Chad Elzy will be a player to watch. The district will be strong with East Iberville and White Castle. The Bulldogs play a tough pre-district schedule including an early season tournament at Episcopal. The Bulldogs should challenge for the district and can make a run in the D4 playoffs.

Girls

Head coach: Nancy Guillot

Assistant coaches: Jessica Simoneaux, Eileen Rauh and Jamie Brown

Top players returning: Katie Brooks, senior; Anna Schexnayder, senior; Keagan Davis, senior; Ja’layah Wilson, sophomore; Kyla Fernandez, sophomore; De’Miyah Schonberg, freshmen; Taylor Richard, eighth grade; Ja’myah Brown, eighth grade; Ja’layah Brown, eighth grade

Current record: 6-4

The Lady Bulldogs have gotten off to a fast start this season led by seniors Brooks, Schexnayder and Davis. Brooks and Schexnayder are returning all-district players from last season. The Bulldogs have some young talented players in Wilson, Richard and the Brown twins. This team will compete in a tough district with St. John, East Iberville and the favorite, White Castle. The Lady Bulldogs look like a playoff team that could surprise someone if they can continue to improve.

Troy LeBoeuf covers sports for the Ascension Advocate. He can be reached at troyleboeuf@hotmail.com or ascension@theadvocate.com or on Twitter @Troyleboeuf.

