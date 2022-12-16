Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville Tigers boys and girls basketball teams.
Boys:
Head Coach: Lionel Gilbert (8th year)
Last Season: 30-5, Lost in 3A Semi-finals to Madison Prep
Top players graduated: Troy Cole (Blackburn College), Lawrence Forcell, Malik Robertson
Top Returning Players: Robert Kent (senior), Rayien Oatis (junior), Jakai Allen (junior), Zykiren Cole (junior), Tahj Willoughby (sophomore), Jai Green (sophomore), Donald Schonberg (freshman), Chase Schonberg (freshman), Jaden Allen (freshman), Donald Brown (freshman) and Quinnton Dabney (freshman).
The Tigers are coming off a remarkable run that ended in Lake Charles at the Top 28 tourney. Several top players have graduated, but the team will be comprised of some veterans in Robert Kent and Rayien Oatis. Several underclassmen will be called up to not only provide quality minutes but could start as well.
Oatis will likely miss the season due to an injury. The Tigers will battle ED White and Patterson, considered the district favorites, for the district title. Early season tournaments and a tough schedule will allow the young Tiger squad an opportunity gain experience and learn each other.
Division 3 Non-Select will be strong with Port Allen, Sterlington, Richwood, Rayville and French Settlement.
Girls:
Head coach: Byron McPherson
Last Season: 20-13, Lost to Wossman in the second round of the 3A playoffs
Top Returning players: Ja’Nae Southall, Jayla Walker, Layla Ester, Amia Brown and Tre’Miya Brown
The Lady Tigers return some talented players from a team that advanced to the second round of the 3A playoffs. Byron McPherson takes over the program after coaching in the New Orleans area. Division 3 Non-Select will be really strong with teams like Rosepine, Avoyelles, Sterlington, French Settlement and Amite.