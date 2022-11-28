Ascension Parish is getting ready for the holiday season, with decorations and a host of events planned to usher in Christmastime.
Crews were busy last week decorating the Gonzales city tree and around City Hall for the city's Christmas celebration and the folks on the westbank are planning a party in Louisiana Square.
Here's a look at some of the events planned throughout the parish.
Christmas Mystery Box Giveaway
Tankproof's fourth Christmas Mystery Box Giveaway is set for Dec. 3 at Municipal Park, 911 Meylan St., in Gonzales.
Twins Thurman and Torrence Thomas, from Ascension Parish, founded their nonprofit Tankproof to provide free swimming lessons to children and have expanded the program across the country.
The brothers, who split their time between here and Austin, Texas, perform as THEBROFRESH and will be hosting the event with Shayla Washington, 4 SKYZ DA LIMIT. A special presentation is set for 10 a.m. with Neighborhood Walmart, Gonzales Walmart and St. Gabriel Kiwanis Club.
The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. with the first 100 cars receiving lunch and a mystery box.
Gonzales tree-lighting
Gonzales will celebrate the season starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 when Mayor Barney Arceneaux flicks the switch for the lights on the city's Christmas Tree in front of City Hall. The event includes a visit from Santa and his elves, who hand out gifts to the children lined up to meet the man in red inside the Gonzales Civic Center. Center Stage Performing Arts Academy performers will sing and dance their popular holiday show.
Movie in the Park
Volunteer Ascension's annual Movie Night is set for 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in Jambalaya Park. Complimentary concessions, face painting and balloon art are on the agenda for the night. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" will be shown and Santa will be available for photos.
The Snow Show
Ascension Community Theatre stages its holiday production, "The Snow Show," Dec. 8-18 at its Gonzales theater.
For tickets, visit actgonzales.org.
Colonial Stables Christmas Festival
Join Bearded Events and Colonial Stables for a Christmas Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the stables on Cornerview Road in Gonzales.
Food trucks, vendors selling holiday gifts, games and a visit from Santa are all planned for the day.
Stroll on the Square
Visit Donaldsonville from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 for its annual The Stroll on the Square. Louisiana Square, in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue, will be decorated for the event, which features a Christmas tree lighting, Santa Claus and entertainment. Stores will be open for shopping and restaurants are also taking part in the festivities.
Christmas parade rolls
The annual Jambalaya Festival Christmas Parade rolls through the city starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at Cornerview Road and Irma Boulevard, then travels south on Burnside Avenue, with the parade ending at East Brittany Street.
Art for the season
The River Region Arts Association is hosing free Make it and Take art sessions each Saturday in December until Christmas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its gallery at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. This activity is free and children must be accompanied by a parent.
The children will be making an ornament for their family Christmas tree. While the children create, parents can shop in the Santa Shoppe, which is filled with holiday gift items.
Kids’ tree needs decorations
Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location in December to color and hang an ornament for the library's kids tree.
When you’re all done, pick a thank you prize and get a bowling pass to Premier Lanes and a bookmark from Raising Cane’s that is good for a free kid’s combo.
While you’re there, make sure to cross library card off your wish list. Having a library card lets you unlock adventure every day of the year.
Monogrammed stockings
Add a little something extra to your Christmas décor by designing a festive holiday stocking with iron-on pearl applique lettering and colorful felt pompoms that match any color scheme. Anyone 18 and older is invited to participate at the Dutchtown library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Registration required. Call the Dutchtown library at (225) 673-8699.
Items needed for Special Tuesday
Volunteer Ascension needs new or gently used medium-sized stuffed animals for its annual Special Tuesday Christmas party. People in the community with special needs will each receive a stuffed animal from Santa at the Dec. 5 party.
To donate or assist with the party, call Volunteer Ascension at (225) 644-7655.