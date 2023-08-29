Heavens Care, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support services to individuals experiencing homelessness, is appealing for immediate assistance as scorching temperatures hit the area.
As the mercury rises and the threat of extreme heat becomes imminent, Heavens Care is seeking support from the community to ensure the safety and well-being of those in need, a news release said. Homeless people are particularly vulnerable during such harsh weather conditions, and without adequate resources, they face increased risks of dehydration, heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses, the release said.
Heavens Care is working to activate all available resources and extend aid to accommodate the growing number of homeless individuals seeking refuge from the oppressive heat.
"We are at a crucial juncture where our homeless resource center needs immediate assistance to adequately serve those in our community who are most vulnerable," said Danyell Henriques, director at Heavens Care. "The scorching temperatures can have devastating consequences, and it is our duty to provide lifesaving support and care."
Heavens Care is actively seeking donations of the following items to combat the effects of extreme heat:
- Bottled water: Hydration is vital in preventing heat-related illnesses. Donations of bottled water will go a long way in ensuring individuals have access to clean drinking water.
- Sunscreen and hats: Protection from harmful UV rays is essential to prevent sunburn and reduce the risk of skin cancer. Donations of sunscreen and hats will help safeguard the well-being of those seeking refuge.
- Cooling supplies: Portable fans, misting fans and ice packs are highly sought-after resources to provide immediate relief from the sweltering temperatures.
- Monetary support: Financial contributions will enable the agency to secure additional resources, including medical assistance, transportation and any other emergency needs that may arise.
Donate by visiting paypal.me/heavenscare225, at Venmo @Heavens-Care or donorbox.org/helpline-for-the-homeless.
To donate or learn more about Heavens Care's efforts, contact Danyell Henriques at (225) 450-9675 or danyell@heavenscare.org. Additional information can also be found at www.heavenscare.org.