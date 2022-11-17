St. Amant High was the site of the inaugural Capital Area STEM Goes Red event, where students learned about careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
Even as schools encourage young women and girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, women are still underrepresented among students with STEM majors and careers, a news release said. Women, especially women of color, make up a small share of scientists and engineers. Of 100 female students working toward a bachelor’s degree, only three will work in a STEM job 10 years after graduation.
The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, is working to close this gender gap by hosting its inaugural Capital Area STEM Goes Red event in Ascension Parish Nov. 9. The event, hosted at St. Amant High School, brought together more than 100 high school students, girls and boys, to participate in networking opportunities, speed mentoring, panel discussions, hands only activities and breakout sessions with leaders in STEM industries. STEM Goes Red was sponsored by local Life is Why sponsor Our Lady of the Lake, CF Industries, Entergy and Providence Engineering.
“It’s such a joy to be part of STEM Goes Red this year,” said Ronda Matthews, supervisor of career and technical education with the Ascension Parish School Board. “By the time they reach middle school, a disproportionate number of girls have already ruled out a career in STEM without even exploring the vast possibilities the field has to offer. It is my hope that this event will show these students that the sky is truly the limit for their goals and aspirations.”
he goal is to deepen the pipeline of women entering STEM careers by exposing primarily high school girls, but also all students, to the innovative strides women are making in fields like health care and engineering. The Capital Area’s STEM Goes Red 2022 program featured a hands-on activity where students had to construct the tallest structure using marshmallows and toothpicks. Through these kinds of programs, which inspire young women to become scientific and medical innovators, the American Heart Association is furthering its goal to improve health outcomes in communities throughout the Capital Area and beyond.
To view photos from the day, visit https://bit.ly/3UPTZWk