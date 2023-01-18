Stirling is pleased to announce that John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor. He is working from the company’s Baton Rouge office at 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 101.
Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established two car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped facilitate the sale of both locations. His experience prior to that was in automotive sales.
A native of Gonzales, DeArmond graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies.
He, his wife, and two daughters live in Geismar. He is a graduate of the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program: Leadership Ascension. This program is designed to develop responsible and informed community leaders.
DeArmond can be reached at (225) 926-4481 or jdearmond@stirlingprop.com.