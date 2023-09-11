Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2023 commencement ceremonies held Aug. 19.

Area graduates include:

Springfield

  • Grant Samuel Amerson - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering

Baton Rouge

  • Joy Marie Brown - Bachelor of Science Cyber Engineering
  • Sara G. Grey - Bachelor of Science Computer Science
  • Reno D. Johnson - Bachelor of Science
  • Cameron Jude Singleton - Undergraduate Certificate
  • Mary Sutton Sotile - Master of Education

Prairieville

  • Katelyn Leann Bell - Master of Accountancy

Zachary

  • Caleb D. Knighten - Bachelor of Science
  • Craig N. Waxley - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology