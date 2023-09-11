Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2023 commencement ceremonies held Aug. 19.
Area graduates include:
Springfield
- Grant Samuel Amerson - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
Baton Rouge
- Joy Marie Brown - Bachelor of Science Cyber Engineering
- Sara G. Grey - Bachelor of Science Computer Science
- Reno D. Johnson - Bachelor of Science
- Cameron Jude Singleton - Undergraduate Certificate
- Mary Sutton Sotile - Master of Education
Prairieville
- Katelyn Leann Bell - Master of Accountancy
Zachary
- Caleb D. Knighten - Bachelor of Science
- Craig N. Waxley - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology