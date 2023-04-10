Andree Miller, political director of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. April 20 at the Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable will be at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Miller oversees aspects of LABI’s political outreach and engagement. She manages LABI’s four regional Political Action Committees. Prior to joining LABI, she served as vice president of Bold Strategies LLC, a Baton Rouge-based government affairs and political firm where she consulted on multiple federal, state and legislative campaigns, according to a news release.
She has worked for both federal and statewide elected officials, and as a professional staff member on the U.S. Senate Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee.
Cost for the lunch is $30, collected at the door. Pre-pay by visiting paypal.me/ARW225.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. A $5 room fee will be collected for those not dining. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or e-mail, ARWrUS@aol.com.
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.