Libraries are full of stories and full of life. That was the case last week as the Ascension Parish Library celebrated National Library Week.
On any day of the week, visitors to any Ascension Parish Library location might find parents helping children develop early literacy skills through games and books, art programs for tweens and teens tapping into their creativity, or adults learning new skills to build a business plan.
While thousands of stories are on the shelves, more untapped content exists in the library’s services and people who use it.
This year’s theme was There’s More to the Story.
Raakhee is one of several APL Superusers who will be highlighted on the library’s social media platforms. She has also introduced her family, in India, to her newfound skills.
Libraries are known for the variety of stories they offer on the shelves and through digital services like ebooks and audiobooks, but there are many more community needs that libraries respond to.
Last year, Ascension Parish Library hosted 2,005 events, for adults and youth, with an attendance rate of just under 77,000 people. APL cardholders saved $11,475,836.20 by using the library in 2022.
By providing access to the internet, technology, literacy classes, and support for businesses, APL aids in advancing community infrastructure. The library promotes lifelong learning for cardholders through its Library of Things (which includes museum passes, educational kits and games). Library events for adults and children bring entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, crafting classes and workshops.
“We want the community to visit and see what opportunities and resources we can connect them with,” said APL Director John Stelly. “It may not be a book. Maybe it’s a puzzle, a telescope, a fly-tying kit, a ukulele, or a board game. Maybe someone wants to take up crafting or learn to draw — we have programs for them too. The library is a space to innovate, read, create and learn.”