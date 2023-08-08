On July 27, 38 local students completed their eight-week summer high school internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites.
During their internship, students worked with and job-shadowed ExxonMobil professional and craft specialists to explore job opportunities and potential future career paths.
The program focuses on increasing awareness to the energy and manufacturing industry, according to a news release. Students supported work within several different areas, including engineering, information technology, laboratory, projects, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company and skilled crafted trades such as electrical, instrumentation, machinery and mechanics.
“These are all high-demand, quality jobs in our industry, and we’re excited to introduce these opportunities to students, providing a direct pathway to our future workforce,” said Baraynia Robillard, area workforce development manager.
The student interns from the area included:
Ascension Parish
Jeffery Berthelot, St. Amant High School, machinery
Daven Calvaruso, East Ascension High School, machinery
Livingston Parish
Keaton Campbell, Albany High School, mechanics
West Feliciana Parish
Skyler Gilmore, West Feliciana High School, machinery
Tucker Navarre, West Feliciana High School, mechanics
Adam Theriot, West Feliciana High School, instrumentation
Zachary
Kaleb Lee, Zachary High School, mechanics
Kelvin Ridgley, Zachary High School, mechanics
Trent Wallace, Zachary High School, machinery
Over the course of the internship, students were immersed into ExxonMobil safety expectations, they participated in professional development workshops, received one-on-one advice, toured the facilities, volunteered in the community and participated in Q&A sessions.
In addition to students learning about various job families within ExxonMobil, students were also able to explore our contractor partner job families with visits to their facilities.
“Our industry is full of opportunities for those seeking high-paying, high-skilled craft careers, and we are excited to share these opportunities with some of our local high school students and their families,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant Manager Dave Luecke. “We look forward to watching the success of these students and to providing even more workforce development and career opportunities in the Baton Rouge area.”
At the event, students presented their learnings and impact of the program to attendees, including employee supervisors/mentors, family members and community stakeholders.
This is the third year of the ExxonMobil High School Internship Program, the program has grown from its start in 2021 with six interns to nearly 40 interns in 2023.