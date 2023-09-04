David Commander, a Prairieville financial advisor, recently was awarded a 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best in State for Louisiana honor.
"This is an incredible honor, one I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team," said Commander, a financial advisor with Edward Jones. "And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have put in me and the relationships we've built as we work toward the financial goals that help give them the freedom to live life on their terms.
"This work inspires me because I know that, for years to come, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and in my community, he said."