Ascension Parish Library is hosting several events where residents can slow down and create memories during the holiday season.
Whether it’s making time to relax and read or bond over game nights and movies, the library is the place to "Book Your Holiday."
To kick off the festivities, kids are welcome to decorate the children's tree at any branch. Once their ornament is on the tree, children will get a bowling pass to Premier Lanes and a Raising Cane’s bookmark, good for one free kids combo.
Book the best deals of the season by ensuring everyone has a library card! Having a library card allows you to read, learn and create at the library and at home.
There are several opportunities to book quality time that residents won’t find anywhere else, a news release said. The library's premier event of the season, Carols in the Garden, on Dec. 13, features a night of singing, Santa, and treats from Sweet Melissa’s Confectionery and Louisiana Lemonade.
Also during the month are programs to decorate cookies, listen to Lady Chops and Amanda Roberts at Dulcimer & Drums, and wrap gifts without anyone sneaking a peek.
Book adventure and explore the area with one of the library's new Adventure Passes. Library cardholders have access to local and regional museums and nature centers like The National World War II Museum, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, USS Kidd Veteran’s Museum and LSU Museum of Art.
Passes may be used by anyone of any age but must be booked by a library cardholder 17 or older.
The library's digital services are available any time, anywhere, for those wishing to book a staycation. Whether that includes ebooks, music, TV and movies or finding creative art projects, the digital library and databases (cloudLibrary, hoopla, Creativebug, and more) are available 24/7.
To learn more, visit myAPL.org.