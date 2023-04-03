Ascension Public Schools is holding a job fair on April 19 to hire teaching positions across the district for the 2023-24 school year.
As neighboring Livingston Parish debates how to fund pay raises, Ascension school leaders are offering $10,000 above base pay for teachers placed at Donaldsonville schools and other perks to draw teachers.
"'Ascension loves teachers.' That's the message we want future employees to know," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "This is a great place to work because we invest in your success through classroom support, top-notch technology, performance pay, excellent health benefits and continuing education. All of these investments are made possible through the outstanding support of the Ascension Parish community because we achieve success together"
The teacher job fair is from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 at Bluff Middle School cafetorium, 5464 Bluff Road, Prairieville.
Candidates interested in attending should schedule an interview at https://book.appointment-plus.com/d7dm49l4/#/.
The starting salary for teachers in Ascension Parish is $48,783 with an opportunity to earn up to $1,100 in performance pay, annually.
The Donaldsonville supplemental pay was first initiated for the current 2022-23 school year and attracted 10 in-parish transfers and 19 new hires from other districts including Assumption, Bossier, IDEA Charter, East Carroll, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James and a district in Mississippi.
Michelin Bertin, Ascension's 2020 district middle school teacher of the year, transferred from Prairieville Middle to Lowery Middle this year. Bertin said the supplemental pay incentive brought her out of her comfort zone to explore growing as a teacher, thus growing students.
Ascension Public schools offer professional development and a tuition exemption program. Eligible teachers can qualify for up to six hours of covered tuition per semester as they pursue advanced degrees to enhance their future as educators or instructional leaders, a news release said.
The school system has a dedicated millage for technology that generates $13 million each year, a news release said. The tax funds a program that provides computing device for every pre-K through 12th grade student. Every teacher has a laptop computer, a classroom printer, a document camera, a 75-inch active panel smart board and access to the latest teaching software applications, the release said.