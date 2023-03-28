The Louisiana Department of Education announced March 21 its 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists.
The 57 teachers and principals named semifinalists and finalists represent schools and systems across the state, a news release said.
“Schools across Louisiana are beginning to make significant gains thanks to the commitment of our teachers and principals to remain focused on what matters most: improving academic outcomes,” said state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and our New Teacher of the Year finalists. They represent the many dedicated professionals leading our Louisiana comeback.”
All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held July 22 at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
Twenty-four teachers and 24 principals have been named Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists. Nine teachers have been named New Teacher of the Year finalists. Area teachers and principals on the list include:
Area Teacher of the Year semifinalists
Ascension Parish: Kelly Landry
Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey
Zachary Community School District: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau
Area Principal of the Year Semifinalists
Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans
Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre
West Feliciana Parish: Karolyn Taylor
Area New Teacher of the Year Finalists
Elementary
Livingston Parish: Payton Onellion
Middle
Livingston Parish: Phoenix LeBlanc
Zachary Community School District: Tristan George