A statewide burn ban by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office went into effect at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 in response to concerning dry conditions throughout the state.
The burn ban applies to all “private” burning unless it is approved by a local fire department or government. Residents should avoid any outdoor burning. However the ban does not impact the use of barbecue grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes.
Please be aware that violation of this fire marshal order could result in criminal or civil penalties or both.
The ban will remain in effect until further notice.
State Fire Marshal’s Office answered some common questions about the ban:
Who do I call if someone is burning illegally? The fire department
Can I burn in a barrel or contained fire pit? If it's for recreational purposes like camping or cooking, yes, but we'd still ask you to avoid burning anything altogether at this time
Can I grill? Yes
If I have a permit from Ag and Forestry to conduct agricultural-related burning, can I burn? Yes