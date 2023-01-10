Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation announced more than $93,000 in grant funding awarded through the Louisiana Main Street program to 10 Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings.
The Louisiana Main Street program is an economic development program with its foundation in historic preservation. The program offers two types of competitive state-funded, dollar-for-dollar matching Restoration Grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are awarded annually for either interior or exterior rehabilitation for a historic commercial building.
The 2022-23 Louisiana Main Street Restoration grant recipients from the area are:
- Nagaratna Reddy, $10,000, Historic Casso Building, 217 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville, of the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District
- Casey Robert, $9,200, 145 W. Pine St., Ponchatoula, of Ponchatoula Main Street
- Steve McKinney, $10,000, The Ford Place, 11943 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville, of St. Francisville Main Street
“The Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grants are intended to serve as a catalyst for change in these communities that otherwise may not have been possible,” Nungesser said. “Historic downtowns are the heart of any community and the people who live near these areas will reap the benefits from seeing commercial buildings put back into productive reuse. Visitors and tourists visit a town to learn about its history, experience its culture, and to see its historic landmarks.”
The Louisiana Main Street program operates under the umbrella of the National Main Street Center, an arm of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Since 1984, Louisiana’s Main Street program has helped more than 40 communities with design, planning, staff training and capacity building.
The program also provides revitalization technical assistance in the areas of economic development, streetscape design, promotion and organization.
To qualify for the statewide grant funding, required criteria include that a building must be located within a Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office must approve proposed work, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.