Students at the Early Childhood Development Center and After School Community Center in Donaldsonville now have a Zen garden thanks to a partnership with Louisiana Nursery and the Ascension Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Ascension program.
As of early 2022, there were no afterschool programs for school-aged children and no daycare or preschool programs for children under 3 years old in Donaldsonville. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office renovated a building on its substation property in the heart of Donaldsonville and created a home for an Early Childhood Development Center and After School Community Center.
Louisiana Nursery was contacted by Leadership Ascension’s Julie Ruffner to create the Zen garden within the space for the children to complete their homework and unwind after a long day at school.
The company donated all the soil and mulch needs, as well as provided discounts on additional plant materials. In addition, team members from Louisiana Nursery designed the landscaping plans and provided all landscaping preparation and planting, which included a variety of low-maintenance plants and shrubs in beds throughout the garden as well as in containers.
Management and the kids at the two centers are pleased with the garden and its design, which will inspire students’ mindfulness, tranquility and gratitude, a news release said.