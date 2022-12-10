Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from the Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Nov. 19.

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs

Cora Lucille Bonewitz, Bachelor of Science

Brittany Hetrick, Bachelor of Science, health informatics and information management

Navy Bryant Tedder, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering

Dalton Walker Willis, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering

Walker

Jenna R. Meadows, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies

Tangipahoa Parish

Independence

Hagan Reichert Moskau, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering

Kentwood

Christopher Scott Crawford, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering

Ponchatoula

Alexandra Elise Crovetto, Bachelor of Science

Ascension Parish

Gonzales

Calvin A. Rhines, Bachelor of Science

Prairieville

Avery Alana Anderson, Bachelor of Science

Katelyn Leann Bell, Bachelor of Science

Brittany Kamil Lewis, Master of Arts

West Feliciana Parish

Starhill

Thomas A. Bergeron, Bachelor of Science

East Baton Rouge Parish

Zachary

Andrew B. Bennett, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies

Dannie Alyssa Gates, Bachelor of Science

Greenwell Springs

William Harry Hodges, Bachelor of Science

