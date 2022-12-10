Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from the Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Nov. 19.
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs
Cora Lucille Bonewitz, Bachelor of Science
Brittany Hetrick, Bachelor of Science, health informatics and information management
Navy Bryant Tedder, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering
Dalton Walker Willis, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering
Walker
Jenna R. Meadows, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies
Tangipahoa Parish
Independence
Hagan Reichert Moskau, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering
Kentwood
Christopher Scott Crawford, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering
Ponchatoula
Alexandra Elise Crovetto, Bachelor of Science
Ascension Parish
Gonzales
Calvin A. Rhines, Bachelor of Science
Prairieville
Avery Alana Anderson, Bachelor of Science
Katelyn Leann Bell, Bachelor of Science
Brittany Kamil Lewis, Master of Arts
West Feliciana Parish
Starhill
Thomas A. Bergeron, Bachelor of Science
East Baton Rouge Parish
Zachary
Andrew B. Bennett, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies
Dannie Alyssa Gates, Bachelor of Science
Greenwell Springs
William Harry Hodges, Bachelor of Science