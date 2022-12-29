Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its 2022 Fall Quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Students from the region include:
Ascension
Geismar: Kaitlyn Marie Cook*, Titus Edward Riggins*, Daniel Scott Waguespack*
Gonzales: Lily A. Cook*, Alexander M. Lambert*, Yahir Gerardo Levario, Robert Wayne Martin, Ethan Joseph Millet, Salvador Morales Perez*, Beau Romero, Caroline Grace Sanchez*, Linden Mehki Sanders, Kaitlyn Hillary Schumacher, Gavin Michael Soniat, Jacob Michael Stein*, Claudia J. Wilkinson*
Prairieville: Elizabeth Claire Barton*, Madison S. Beam*, Jonah R. Bourque*, Hayden Maurice Cashat*, Madison R. Coats*, Dallas Cason Cobb, Rylan Walker Coe, Kylie Elyse Gomez, Colin Beckman Griffin, Thomas Kirsch Hertel*, Ethan Lee Hunt, Toby Joseph Latino*, Noah Matthew Laughlin*, Kailee Z. Lavigne, Lillian Mai Nguyen*, Kaity C. Ratcliff, Audrey M. Shank, Jackson Ronald Slater, Ethan Connor Telford*
St. Amant: Brady Lane Duplessis*, Andrew Edwards, Seth R. Hillegass, Abriana B. James, Kinslei Marie Scroggs
East Baton Rouge
Baker: Anthony Montral Palmer
Greenwell Springs: Donald Maxwell Bryant, Ethan J. Mulamula, Tanner Blake Pike*, Faith Nicole Rispone*, Kyle Alexander Stewart
Pride: Zacc J. Landry*
Zachary: Andrew B. Bennett, Ashley Lauren Brumfield*, Elijah William Carr*, Bergen F. Dove, Christian Gabriel Dunaway, Tyler Andrew Fletcher*, Ashton Pierce Freeman, Geraldine Anna Gravois*, Jacob William Grice*, Abigail P. Huffstatler, Whitney Camille Leblanc*, Amanda Blayre Madison, Matthew Allen Mahan*, Ryann A. McClure*, Alexander Edward Mounts, Elizabeth Madelyn Norred*, Ethan Patrick Obrien*, Madelynn K. Smith*, Michael Andre Stubblefield, Alyssa Lillian Wittig*
East Feliciana
Clinton: Alexander M. Jose
Jackson: Catherine E. Hodges*, Julie Hartley Odom*
West Feliciana
St. Francisville: Chandler Thomas Achord, Elizabeth J. Alberty, Jacob Josef Barbosa*, Abby Rae Benton*, Joseph Mark Broussard, Calla May Bunting*, Camille T. Burns*, Emma C. Daniel*, Reagan Elizabeth Edwards*, Richard Reed Edwards, Kathryn Anne Eschete*, Bryce Huntington Jarrell*, Elise Nicole Lamartiniere, Margaret Anne Lott*, Kaitlyn Renee McClure*, Emily E. McEachern, Luke D. McMillan*, Emma Claire Olsen, Kolbe Andrew Smith*Sarah Olivia Wilson*
Livingston
Denham Springs: Emma Grace Allerheiligen, Claire Elise Aydell, Meagan Tyler Ezell, Garrett Ward Ferris, Kaley Ann Fontenot, Adam Peter Giarrusso, Christian M. Hall, Hayden James Hand, Kaylee Nichole Hibbard, Lawson R. Kennedy, Kyle Joseph Kieronski, Daniel M. Otillio, Logan Joseph Pertuis, Lawson Thomas Peters*, Grace Christian Sandefur, Hanna Lyn Stout, Laney K. Vige, Dylan Thomas Watson*
Holden: Cori Michelle Allbritton*, Hope C. Bankston*, Emma Francis Hutchinson*
Livingston: Emily Cecilia Armand*, Rayne Elisabeth Wiley*
Springfield: Samantha Bree Downey, Brandon Oubre*
Walker: Catherine Janie Douglas*, Nicholas T. Duncan*, Rebecca L. Roberts*, Sydni P. Seighman*
Tangipahoa
Amite: Kaylyn D. Murphy, Kaleigh Brianne Powell*, Ashlee Stafford*
Hammond: Stephen Daniel Barksdale, Abhi Raj Chadha, Mayson E. Foster*, Haley L. Hamel, Timothy C. Huhn*, Jordan A. Mazzeno, Maxwell Pray Turner*
Independence: David Michael Dreher
Kentwood: Audrey Clare Conn
Loranger: Coy David Disher, Ethan Joseph Falgout, Mikala J. Mount*
Ponchatoula: Joshua Gregory Authement, Hanna M. Bankston, Thomas Patrick Casey, Leilani M. Celestine, Andrew David Falcon, Clarissa Keegan Haik*, Zachery Ryan Hoover, Jenny Elisabeth Little, Katherine Lane Thompson
Robert: Madison E. Harrill