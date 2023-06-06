Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its Spring Quarter 2023 president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Honor students from the region include:
Ascension
Geismar: Kaitlyn Marie Cook, Cole Michael Doiron*, Titus Edward Riggins*, Daniel Scott Waguespack*
Gonzales: Alexander M. Lambert*, Emma Rose Lamoureaux, Beau Romero, Caroline Grace Sanchez*, Gavin Michael Soniat*, Jacob Michael Stein*, Breelyn Elise Voivedich, Claudia J. Wilkinson*
Prairieville: Elizabeth Claire Barton, Madison S. Beam*, Hayden Maurice Cashat, Madison R. Coats*, Rylan Walker Coe*, Brayden T. Fisher, Colin Beckman Griffin*, Reese A. Haydel, Thomas Kirsch Hertel*, Ethan Lee Hunt, Jackson Luke Hutchings, Toby Joseph Latino*, Noah Matthew Laughlin, Kailee Z. Lavigne, Lillian Mai Nguyen, Kaity C. Ratcliff, Aiden Daniel Remont, Ethan Connor Telford, Logan Patrick Tharp
St. Amant: Seth R. Hillegass
East Baton Rouge
Baker: Anthony Montral Palmer*
Greenwell Springs: Natalie Claire Gendron, Ethan J. Mulamula*, Faith Nicole Rispone*
Pride: Zacc J. Landry
Zachary: Thomas Michael Ackman*, Matthew M. Boyea, Ashley Lauren Brumfield, Caroline R. Cresap*, Mason A. David, Bergen F. Dove, Ethan Cain Dunning, Ashton Pierce Freeman, Brogan Lane Gibbon, Jacob William Grice*, Abigail P. Huffstatler, Caleb D. Knighten, Cade Christian Leblanc, Whitney Camille Leblanc*, Kaleigh Nicole Louque*, Matthew Allen Mahan*, Emma Grace Marangos, Ryann A. McClure, Alexander Edward Mounts, Nicholas William Nalepa*, Machaela C. Neal*, Elizabeth Madelyn Norred, Daniel Prado, Morgan G. Rathcke, Emily Grace Strahan*, Michael Andre Stubblefield, Alexander Christian Thompson, Craig N. Waxley, Alyssa Lillian Wittig*
East Feliciana
Clinton: Alexander M. Jose
Jackson: Catherine E. Hodges, Julie Hartley Odom*
West Feliciana
St. Francisville: Calla May Bunting*, Reagan Elizabeth Edwards, Taylor Garrett Hughes, Margaret Anne Lott*, Luke D. McMillan*, Elizabeth J. Alberty*, Jacob Josef Barbosa*, Abby Rae Benton*, Charles M. Dalferes, Alice Ann Holland, Elise Nicole Lamartiniere*, Christopher M. Murray*, Alexandra Kathryn Patin, William Hatcher Ralph
Livingston
Albany: Julia Rene Hanewinkel, Allie Elizabeth Smith
Denham Springs: Emma Grace Allerheiligen, Dayne Logan Armstrong*, Claire Elise Aydell*, Mandolyn C. Donohue, Meagan Tyler Ezell, Benjamin Walker Haley*, Christian M. Hall, Hayden James Hand*, Kaylee Nichole Hibbard*, Lawson R. Kennedy, Scott Patrick Landry, Cody Nicholas Marino, Cooper William Miller*, Logan Joseph Pertuis, Lawson Thomas Peters*, Bradley Carl Reed*, Grace Christian Sandefur, Hanna Lyn Stout, Laney K. Vige, Dylan Thomas Watson*
Holden: Hope C. Bankston, Emma Francis Hutchinson
Livingston: Emily Cecilia Armand, Katelyn Gabrielle Lacy, Rayne Elisabeth Wiley*
Maurepas: Pierce A. Emery
Springfield: Grant Samuel Amerson, Brandon Oubre*
Walker: Catherine Janie Douglas, Nicholas T. Duncan*, Garrett Patrick*, Sydni P. Seighman*
Tangipahoa
Amite: Nathan Battles*, Lucas Aaron Jenkins, Kaleigh Brianne Powell*
Hammond: Brendan Charles Alack, Stephen Daniel Barksdale*, Mayson E. Foster*, Haley L. Hamel, Timothy C. Huhn*, Jordan A. Mazzeno, Drew A. Milton, Anthony Odak*, Maxwell Pray Turner*
Independence: Hayden Kristoffer Smith
Loranger: Coy David Disher, Mikala J. Mount
Ponchatoula: Joshua Gregory Authement*, Hanna M. Bankston, Leilani M. Celestine*, Brennan James Currier*, Andrew David Falcon*, Clarissa Keegan Haik*, Jenny Elisabeth Little
Robert: Katelyn Fay Swanson