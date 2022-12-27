On Dec. 15, LSU announced the students who made its honor rolls for December.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
Students from the region who were honored include:
December president's honor roll
Ascension Parish
College of Agriculture
Kristen L. Locke, Prairieville
College of Art and Design
Juliette Flash, Prairieville; Olivia A Jackson, Prairieville; Jacob Nathaniel Davis Midkiff, Prairieville; Luisa Ramirez, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Ethan Tabiolo Amedee, Prairieville; Claire Bougere, Geismar; Donovan Asher Brown, Prairieville; Anthony James Burychka, Prairieville; Peyton A. Fromenthal, Prairieville; Blake Matthew Guidry, Gonzales; Madelyn Yvonne Hathcock, Gonzales; Logan B. Lafauci, Gonzales; Madison Rose Lee, Prairieville; Shea Lee, Prairieville ; Blake Joseph Nassar, Prairieville; Milan Nguyen, Prairieville; Aubrey Lynn Odell, Gonzales; Victoria E. Sartin, Geismar; Kyle G. Simmons, Prairieville; Logan West, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Hayden Wyatt Bumgarden, Prairieville; Rachel Ann Cretini, Prairieville; Gabrielle Olivia Dolbee-Liotta, Prairieville; Savannah Renee Elfer, St. Amant; Lily E. Gros, Prairieville; Anna Grace Hampshire, Prairieville; Alexia Alayne Leonard, Donaldsonville; Simone Mixon, Prairieville; Emma Renee Phillips, Gonzales; Sara Elizabeth Rester, Prairieville; Natalie Sumner, Geismar; Anna Marie Thibodeaux, Prairieville; Lauren White, Prairieville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Elizabeth Ashley Adams, Prairieville; Alexis Katherine Antolik, Prairieville; Austin Kent Arceneaux, St. Amant; Fiona Elaine Atchison, Prairieville; Logan Payton-Taylor Bell, Prairieville; Emily E. Bourgeois, Prairieville; Claire Marie Callais, Prairieville; Madelyn Ashli Fuselier, Gonzales; Olivia Grice, Prairieville; Allysia McKenzie James, Gonzales; Logan Kern, Prairieville; Eden Landry, Geismar; Makenzie Ann McGovern, Prairieville; Madison Claire Mistretta, Prairieville; Madison F. Morgan, St. Amant; Brooke Larroux Pittman, Gonzales; Carson E. Smith, Prairieville; Kelsey Nicole Smith, Prairieville; Caleb Ray Warner, Gonzales
College of Science
Kayla Nicole Bougere, Geismar; Breanna M. Guient, Gonzales; Hiba Azeem Hasan, Geismar; Alexandra Ann Hawk, Prairieville; Madison Paige Martin, Geismar; Kate Elizabeth Michel, Prairieville; Lauren Nicole Montgomery, Prairieville; Justin L Nguyen, Prairieville; Emily Elizabeth O'Quin, Prairieville; Tanisha Patel, Prairieville; Isaac James Ponder, Prairieville; Mason Philip Thibodeaux, Geismar; Michelle Wai Yee Wong, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Chloe Alise Alper, Geismar; Brennan Paul Arceneaux, Prairieville; Blythe Kennedy Babin, Gonzales; Morgan A. Bourque, Gonzales; Kyle Patrick Carver, Prairieville; Daniel A. Compton, Gonzales; Megan Alyssa Gill, Prairieville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Claire Ashlie Couvillion, Gonzales; Madeleine Stout, Prairieville
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Micale Christine Braud, St. Amant; Kaitlyn Chase, Gonzales; Michelle Marie Sopan, Geismar
University College Center for Freshman Year
Isabel Rose Bacas, Prairieville; Luke Anthony Wilson Becnel, Prairieville; Garrison E. Boehl, Prairieville; Emma Faith Britton, Gonzales; Fletcher Reid Broussard, Prairieville; Madison Minta Cain, Geismar; Riley Claire Cangelosi, Prairieville; Randi Nicole Delaneuville, Saint Amant; Benjamin Patrick Dugas, Gonzales; Leighton Elizabeth Flanagan, Geismar; Lillian Florence Gaubert, Prairieville; Marissa Irja Goldthorp, Prairieville; Christian Josiah Granger, Geismar; Braden Cole Hebert, Geismar; Jaxon Todd Hernandez, Geismar; Sydney Renaa Hubbard, Prairieville; Melinda Rose Jones, Prairieville; George G. Khairallah, Geismar; Emma Claire Lambert, Prairieville; Garrett Paul Landry, Prairieville; Caroline Elizabeth I. Latuso, Prairieville; Mahmoud Abdelmagid Mahgoub, Prairieville; Morgan Janice Miller, St. Amant; Allison Morales, Geismar; Catherine Le Nguyen, Prairieville; Emily Grace Ordeneaux, Prairieville; Mason Paul Rome, St. Amant; Isabella Grace Toncrey, Prairieville; Olivia Wilson, Prairieville; Galvin Wong, Prairieville; Jason Wong, Prairieville; Brent Jonas York, Prairieville
Zachary, Baker area
College of Agriculture
Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary; Miranda N Schaefer, Zachary
College of Art and Design
Skyler Lynn Hale, Baker
College of Engineering
Nnamdi Henry Dike, Baker; Liko Makana Lee, Greenwell Springs; Peter Alexander Vallet, Greenwell Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Malaya E. Austin, Zachary; Kaleb J. Green, Zachary; Corinne Aubrey Heyl, Greenwell Springs; Karlyn Moore, Baker
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Kaitlyn Dale Dugas, Zachary; Myrissa Eisworth, Greenwell Springs; Dominique Hailey, Baker; Andrew Meche, Zachary; Sunya Fatima Mirza, Zachary; AnneMarie Lynette Olson, Zachary; Nya Puckett, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Mariah Danielle Alexander, Zachary
College of Science
Rachael Noel Coates, Pride
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Clarence Cornelius Magee II, Zachary
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Ella Armstrong, Zachary
University College Center for Freshman Year
Cooper Ackman, Zachary; Lauren B. Bradley, Zachary; Cody Flurry, Zachary; Makenna Faith Gregoire, Baker; Lauren Alice Lindsay, Greenwell Springs; Kristian Michele Maddie, Zachary; Svetlana Sofia Stanley, Zachary; Kate E. Sullivan, Zachary; Hayley M. Wall, Greenwell Springs
East Feliciana Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Julia E. Elbourne, Ethel; Abigail Morgan Hemba, Ethel; Chelsea N. Morris, Clinton
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Lily Elise Carter, Slaughter; Nicole R. Mulkey, Slaughter; Stephanie Leigh Tynes, Slaughter; Emily Lauren Wayne, Jackson
University College Center for Freshman Year
Ted Elkana Bosire Atera; Katherine Grace Bauer, Clinton; Lucas Jackson Gawarecki, Ethel; Abby Allain Haddox, Slaughter
West Feliciana Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Andrew Taylor Casteel, St. Francisville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Josephine G. D'aquilla, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Peyton Estelle Gautreaux, Walker; Allison Nicole Hoang, Denham Springs; Emily Steagall, Denham Springs
College of Art and Design
Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs; Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker; Alyssa P. Holden, Denham Springs; Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs; Ian M. Sumrall, Denham Springs; Cassidy C. Whitted, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Ethan Cannon Cooper, Denham Springs; Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs; James Nicholas Mills, Denham Springs; Huy D. Nguyen, Denham Springs; Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Jennifer Lynn Cook, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston; Kara Rheanne Gary, Denham Springs; Hannah Elizabeth Populus, Denham Springs; Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue, Denham Springs; Erin Katherine West, Walker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Austin Gregory Avant, Denham Springs; Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs
College of Science
Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs; Hannah Hartmann, Denham Springs; Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs; Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Justin Lane Brose, Denham Springs; Grace E. Cambre, Denham Springs; Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs; Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs; Camryn Angelle LeBlanc, Denham Springs; Madison Lee Wagner, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas; Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Justin Green, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Dillon Thomas Ahlf, Denham Springs; Dylan Jacob Armstrong, Denham Springs; Claire Elizabeth Dean, Denham Springs; Emma DeLee, Denham Springs; Ca'Myria Jenae Holliday, Denham Springs; Matthew James Larpenter, Springfield; Sidney S. Mayeux, Denham Springs; Joel McKinley Penalber, Holden; Vincent Dinh Pham, Denham Springs; Matthew N. Rotolo, Denham Springs; Zachary James Schubert, Denham Springs; Eric Graham Selser, Walker; Brady Layne Vidrine, Walker
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Grace Maria Fortson, Ponchatoula; Katie Miranda, Hammond; Madison J. Plaisance, Kentwood; Martha Rigney, Hammond
College of Art and Design
Landon B. Neal, Fluker; Gabriela Zuniga, Ponchatoula
College of Human Sciences & Education
Jakevis Tyquan Callahan, Kentwood; Katie LeBlanc, Hammond
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jackson Bolner, Hammond; Anthony Phi Long Le, Hammond
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Sophie Rose Romano, Hammond
Manship School of Mass Communication
Brielle Grace Lee, Hammond; Steven Thomas Pray, Amite
University College Center for Freshman Year
Nathan Luke Drummond, Hammond; Jake Patrick Fletcher, Ponchatoula; Jaci Elyse Foster, Ponchatoula; Abigail Frances LeSaicherre, Ponchatoula
December dean's list
Ascension Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Clifford A. Johnson, Gonzales; Matthew Parker, St. Amant; Emma Peairs, Prairieville
College of Agriculture
Cameron Elizabeth Accardo, Prairieville; Isabella Marie Ali, Prairieville; Zachary Eugene Bell, Prairieville; Emily Noel Broussard, Prairieville; Julia Degeneres, Prairieville; Breanna R. Graham, Gonzales; Karen B. Lapeyrouse, Geismar; Isabella Grace Latuso, Prairieville; Sarah E. LaCour, Prairieville; Caitlin Elizabeth Marquis, Geismar; Mallory Julia Miller, St. Amant; Serena Salizar, Prairieville; Gabrielle Spriggs, Prairieville
College of Art and Design
Isabelle Abadie, Donaldsonville; Abbigail Josephine Boehl, Prairieville; Mason Andrew Bourgeois, Gonzales; Walker Ryan Brassette, Prairieville; Zyzenti Trailie Brito, Gonzales; Hannah Byrd, Gonzales; Patrick Daughety, Prairieville; Baylie M. Estes, St. Amant; Charlotte Hicks, Prairieville; Sean Thomas LeBlanc, Prairieville; Alyssa Therese Miano, Prairieville; Jada Moran, Gonzales; Megan Elizabeth Prater, Prairieville; Natalie Grace Sharrer, Geismar; Alicia Stanga, Gonzales; Caitlin M. Sutton, Prairieville; Aysia Railynn Thomas, Gonzales; Cailin Phuong Tran, Prairieville; Lily I. Tran, Gonzales; Ross Waguespack, Gonzales; Gracie E. Wood, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Brock Michael Acosta Sr, Donaldsonville; Makayla S. Alleman, Prairieville; Cyrus Bahman, Prairieville; Michael Clay Barden, Gonzales; Hayden Barker, Gonzales; Kollin Matthew Bassie, Gonzales; Joshua A. Beadle, Geismar; Zachary Paul Braud, Geismar; Lee Broussard, Prairieville; Eduardo Fabian Cabrera, Gonzales; Andrew Thomas Cedel, Prairieville; Dean Maxwell Compton, Gonzales; Cameron Jude Courtois, Prairieville; Daniel Warren Crain, Geismar; Lane Thomas Durst, Prairieville; Zachary Faulkner, Prairieville; Hayden Dean Gemeinhardt, Prairieville; Jacob Carl Hall, Prairieville; Colton Wallace Jordan, Prairieville; Matthew Khemmanyvong, Prairieville; Jake Kinchen, Prairieville; Brett J. Latiolais, Prairieville; Kirsten Michelle Malone, Prairieville; Kirk L. McBrayer, Gonzales; Connor John McCarthy, St. Amant; Benjamin A Molesini, Prairieville; Kalob Morel, Prairieville; Simone Muir, Prairieville; Kaitlyn Nicole Odell, Gonzales; Jacob Cory Parent, Gonzales; Dustin R. Philippe, Prairieville; Chris Pugh, Prairieville; Tyler Saizan, Prairieville; Thomas David Smith, Gonzales; Tyler S. Theriot, Prairieville; Kenyon Tiner, Prairieville; Santiago Valderrama, Geismar
College of Human Sciences & Education
Nicole Alexxandra Acosta, St. Amant; Alexis M. Ardoin, Gonzales; Jeralyn J. Banks, Gonzales; Kaleigh Ann Bateman, Prairieville; Audrey Elizabeth Belleu, St. Amant; Alyson Marie Boe, Gonzales; Kaylee Marie Braud, Geismar; Madison Claire Chaix, Prairieville; Caleb Cretini, Prairieville; Emily Hope Hampshire, Prairieville; Cleveland D. Jackson, Prairieville; Ameyah A. Johnson, Gonzales; Zachary Nicolas Josephson, Geismar; Gavin Christopher Juge, Prairieville; Gabrielle E. Lafleur, Prairieville; Julia Camille Lemann, Donaldsonville; Ashlyn Alyse Leonard, Donaldsonville; Jacqueline LeGrange, Geismar; Mary Lockwood, Prairieville; Riley Martinez, Prairieville; India Rose Merath, Prairieville; Cade M. Moreau, Prairieville; Alyssa Petetant, Prairieville; Madelyn Marie Quebedeaux, Prairieville; Sarah Catherine Richard, Geismar; Caitlin Elizabeth Smith, Prairieville; Jadan Tassin, Prairieville; Madelyn Thomassee, Gonzales; Toni Kristine Vaughn, Gonzales; Catherine Anne Villa, Prairieville; Tristen Hailey Vowell, Geismar; Delicia C. Winfrey, Donaldsonville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Sophia Nassim Abbahou, Prairieville; Connor Anderson, Prairieville; Allee Andry, Prairieville; Julia Barrack, Prairieville; Alexandra Jade Belzer, Prairieville; Chloe Alyse Bernard, Gonzales; Kathryn Bobinchuck, Prairieville; Alexandria Britten, Gonzales; Marygrace C. Campbell, Prairieville; Brittnee Castille, Prairieville; Brianna Renee Chaney, Prairieville; Andrew Brooks Clarke, Prairieville; Kalle N. Dargin, Prairieville; Ria Ferdaus, Prairieville; Miguel Flores, Gonzales; Kennedy Lee Fontenot, Gonzales; Sadie Elizabeth Gradney, Gonzales; Elise Y. Haggenmacher, Prairieville; Karly Ann Jones, St. Amant; Sophie Jones, Prairieville; Averi Olivia Lambert, Prairieville; Kaleb Dean Lambert, Prairieville; Jackson Leboeuf, Prairieville; Lani L. Lemann, Donaldsonville; Faith Renee Lillie, Gonzales; Vivian An Luong, Gonzales; Sal E. Montalbano, Prairieville; Marialena Burton Morris, Gonzales; Kate E. Palmisano, Prairieville; Chloe C. Panks, Prairieville; Graham Downing Perkins, Prairieville; Caleb R. Robinson, Gonzales; Kandace Joanai Scioneaux, Gonzales; Melisse Danielle Speligene, Gonzales; Neil Jonathan Tepper, Geismar; Camille Marie Thorla, Prairieville; Carly M. Turner, Prairieville; Grace E. Vasterling, Prairieville; Naomi Lynn Voivedich, Prairieville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Alexandra Grace Arnold, Geismar; Timothy J. Bourgeois, Geismar; Aidan M. Giroir, Prairieville; Peyton James Johnson, Prairieville; Justin James Jones, Prairieville; Dylan Alaine Ledet, Gonzales; Brennon Madere, Prairieville; Joshua D. Miles, Geismar; Nicholas K. Tillotson, Gonzales
College of Science
Brennan M. Abbott, Prairieville; Anabelle Alexis Acosta, Gonzales; Tanishapriya Agrawal, Prairieville; Lauren Ada Aguillard, Prairieville; Bianca M. Ancale, Gonzales; Alexandra Elizabeth Ball, Prairieville; Emma Elizabeth Breaux, Gonzales; Andrew W Daigle, Prairieville; Destyn Leigh Dicharry, Prairieville; Annie Thuy Dinh, Geismar; Brett Michael Dodson, Gonzales; Michael Gravois, Sorrento; Courtney E. Hall, Prairieville; Rajenae Evette Harkless, Prairieville; Kevin C. Hoang, Geismar; Hayes Andrew Hofman, Prairieville; Sydney Hollis, Prairieville; Tayler Mae Hooper, St. Amant; Christopher John Hudson, Prairieville; Lauren Janae Jetson, Gonzales; Gregory Thomas Juge, Prairieville; Kylie Elizabeth Madere, Gonzales; Andrea G. Matus, Prairieville; Olivia Mary Monette, Prairieville; Ann Nguyen, Prairieville; Sadie Ann Marie Noble, Gonzales; Brianna Renee Pittman, Prairieville; Lauren E Pizzalato, Prairieville; Gracie Joy Poe, Prairieville; Sophie A. Poirrier, St. Amant; Selina Nichole Polk, Prairieville; Reese Joseph Richardson, Gonzales; Kelsey D'Lynn Robillard, Gonzales; Ella Reine Roussel, Gonzales; Ashlyn Elizabeth Smeltzer, Prairieville; Brittney Dionelle Stevens, Prairieville; Kameron Paul Trosclair, Gonzales; Olivia Gracen Vance, Prairieville; Sarah Elizabeth Way, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Cade Michael Acosta, Gonzales; Ben Gregory Brignac, St. Amant; Mason Paul Brown, Prairieville; Colt Burleigh, Prairieville; Thomas Matthew Bushart Jr., Prairieville; Madeleine Claire Coward, Prairieville; Catherine Denise Davis, Prairieville; Joseph Alexander Davis, Gonzales; Florine Defrade; Parker Henry Delatte, Prairieville; Eric Idael Diaz, Gonzales; Sydnie E. Duncan, Prairieville; Joshua Douglas Gatz, Geismar; Nicholas P. Goscha, Prairieville; Lindsey Nicole Hall, Prairieville; Alexis A. Hymel, Gonzales; Gavin S. Ledoux, Gonzales; Jacob M. Lewis, Prairieville; Nathan C. May, Prairieville; Allison Nevon McIntire, Prairieville; Meredith Cecile Medine, Donaldsonville; Alberto Ontiveros, Gonzales; Melody Khonesavan Para, Prairieville; Dylan Christopher Peterson, Prairieville; Grant Wilks Reames, Prairieville; Angelina Nicole Sanchez, Prairieville; Devon Teer, Prairieville; Laiken Troxclair, St. Amant; Jacob Everett Williams, Prairieville; Jeremy Evan Worley, Gonzales
Manship School of Mass Communication
Victoria Ann Boone, Gonzales; Guillermo Cordon, Prairieville; Ann Marie Frisby, Gonzales; Hannah Grace Godchaux, Geismar; Jacob Alexander Lofton, Prairieville; Caitlyn RenCe McMorris, Prairieville; Carley Layne Oakley, Prairieville; Domenic Purdy, Prairieville; Cameron Soulier, Gonzales; Annalise Kate Vidrine, Prairieville; Rachel Sou Kay Wong, Prairieville
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Molly Anderson, Gonzales; Charles Lee Beam, Prairieville; Taylor-Lawren L. Druery, Prairieville; Peyton T. Knightshead, Geismar; Anna Lin, Prairieville; Michael A. Maier, Prairieville; Nolan A Perry, Prairieville; Collin Joseph Peterson, Darrow; Abbey Kathryn Sanford, Prairieville; Taylor Watkins, Prairieville; Garriel White, Jeremy A. Zuppardo, Prairieville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Cleivy A. Abreu, Prairieville; Cody L. Acosta, Gonzales; Bennett John Bellina, Gonzales; Gabrielle Bergeron, Gonzales; Ethan A. Blackwell, Prairieville; Andrew Lee Bright, Sorrento; Ava E. Brock, Prairieville; Claire Elizabeth Broussard, Prairieville; William Richard Burgess, Prairieville; Emma Marie Carlo, Geismar; Peyton Noel Carpenter, Geismar; Lauren Elizabeth Crochet, Prairieville; Taylor Irene Cuccia, Prairieville; Storie D'Amores Dampier, Prairieville; Ashley E. Davies, Gonzales; Maliyah P. Davis, Gonzales; Tristan Desoto, Geismar; Skylar Danielle DeWerff, Gonzales; Jacob Curtis Duhon, Gonzales; Jenna Rose Einsel, Geismar; Jarrett Ryan Eues, Prairieville; Audrey Anna Freeman, Geismar; Ross W. Fuselier, Gonzales; James Brady Gueho, Gonzales; Gracie Claire Guillot, Sorrento; Jonathan Luis Hebert, Gonzales; Kylee Elizabeth Holland, Prairieville; John Cole Holliday, Prairieville; Cody R. Hurst, Prairieville; Giovanna M. Hyderkhan, Prairieville; Jaida R. Johnson, Prairieville; Kyle Patrick Klester, Prairieville; Lauren E. Lacy, Prairieville; Logan Paul Leger, Prairieville; Ella Marie Lemann, Donaldsonville; Micah Pierce LeGrange, Prairieville; Abby Claire Lobell, Geismar; Tevin Long, Sorrento; Jenny Mai, Prairieville; Gabriel Julien Marchand, Gonzales; Logan Adele Marple, Geismar; Tyler Dylan Mercil, Prairieville; Vivian C. Moody, Prairieville; Jordan Christopher Nassar, Prairieville; Destyne Rene Nethken, Prairieville; Ryan Thien Nguyen, Gonzales; Noah A. Perret, Geismar; Cade C. Pizzalato, Prairieville; Claire Marie Pizzalato, Prairieville; Luke Mitchell Prejean, Gonzales; Joshua S. Pugh, Prairieville; Brandon L. Ramoin, Prairieville; Brooke Elise Richard, Gonzales; Michael A. Russelburg, Gonzales; Bria Paige Salvadras, Gonzales; Guy Westbrook Sam, Prairieville; Kayla Page Scannicchio, Geismar; Piper Smith, Prairieville; Ethan Joseph Territo, Prairieville; Aubre Claire Thibodeaux, Geismar; Lucas Luc Vu, Gonzales; Tahja Kantrell Walker, Prairieville; Zachary Wardell, Prairieville; Jaden T. Watson, Geismar; Brynn Marie Weathers, Gonzales; Owen C. Wells, St. Amant; Kayden White, St. Amant; Alyssa M. Williams, Gonzales; Luke Andrew Williams, Gonzales; Jacob Aaron Winkler, Prairieville; Edwin Xiao, Geismar; Austin L. Zeringue, Gonzales
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Kasey Harrison, Zachary
College of Agriculture
Rachel C Branson, Zachary; Laryn Lee Bunch, Zachary; Elisha C. Taylor, Greenwell Springs
College of Art and Design
Alexis Albert, Zachary; Jakob Corey Bueche, Zachary; Alexis Ann Conachen, Zachary; Courtney N. Cook, Zachary; Jason Lassiter, Zachary; Shellie C. Milliron, Zachary; Nicole Margaret Perry, Zachary; Hallie T. Russell, Zachary; Benjamin Tomaszewski, Greenwell Springs
College of Engineering
Travis M. Burton, Baker; Kirby Byland, Baker; Carson Joseph Caruso, Greenwell Springs; Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs; Jami Conerly, Pride; ALexander Creel, Baker; Robert Dally, Zachary; Tyler L. George, Zachary; Austin Metcalf, Greenwell Springs; Austin John Nicholas, Zachary; Ethan T. Raborn, Greenwell Springs; Kaleb Smith, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Lauren Elizabeth Dale, Pride; Erika Cheyenne Dillon, Zachary; Grace Michalyn Knapps, Greenwell Springs; Noah Martin, Greenwell Springs; Kelsey R. McDuff, Greenwell Springs; Elizabeth Pennington, Greenwell Springs; Hannah Rigdon, Zachary; Alayna G. Tate, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Blaine John Baker, Greenwell Springs; Rachel Erin Bowman, Zachary; Niya J. Butler, Baker; Angelica Marie Couvillion, Pride; Julianna Dempster, Zachary; James Douet, Zachary; Kobie J. Green, Zachary; Hunter Holliday, Zachary; Madison Grace Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs; Jordan L. Iverstine, Zachary; Danielle Lyn Leblanc, Pride; Gregory A. Patton, Baker; Heather Leigh Rhodes, Greenwell Springs; Jacob Thomas Richardson Jr., Zachary; Onesimo D. Roberts, Baker; Anna Ta, Greenwell Springs; Macie Talbert, Greenwell Springs; Makalah Shonte Turner, Zachary; Ian Venable, Zachary; Juleanna Mary Williams, Zachary; McKenzie E. Young, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary; Gage C. Bennett, Zachary; Julia Lk Huihui, Zachary; Vinicius Marques Pereira Silva, Zachary; Annalise Victoria Pitts, Zachary; Camille Grace Robertson, Baker
College of Science
Brianne Leigh Bankston, Zachary; Alexandra Barton, Zachary; Anna Elisa Cattar, Greenwell Springs; Emily Courtney, Greenwell Springs; Ava Elizabeth Hart, Zachary; Ayatt Hemeida, Zachary; Anna Christine Leyrer, Zachary; Tommy V. Tran, Zachary; Dylan Wootan, Zachary
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Conner Joseph Blanchard, Greenwell Springs; Timothy C. Boeneke, Pride; Hayden Douglas Cowart, Greenwell Springs; Reagan Tamera Hamilton, Baker; Kylie O'Brien, Zachary; Connor Austin Rawls, Greenwell Springs; Baylee Rene Whittington, Greenwell Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Kacy Erin Askew, Zachary; Kenneth Braxston Lee, Greenwell Springs
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Mckenzie Jean Cline, Greenwell Springs; Emma G. Huguet, Greenwell Springs; Tori Elizabeth Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs; Jorrin Lacour, Zachary; Joshua Michael Meyer, Greenwell Springs; Robert Mills Thompson Jr., Zachary
University College Center for Freshman Year
Eleni Anastasia Allen, Zachary; Brianna N'Kemdilim Banye, Zachary; Austin Grant Bradford, Zachary; Jenee McKenna Brown, Zachary; Cassidy R. Corkern, Zachary; Emma Grace Dungan, Greenwell Springs; Seetha Uma Maheshwari Ganesan, Zachary; Noah Joseph Gibson, Baker; Amber B. Gill, Pride; Abby G. Guidry, Greenwell Springs; Jonathan Claude Hughes, Zachary; Lacey Leblanc, Greenwell Springs; Ethan Paul Lesage, Greenwell Springs; Janiya J. Lewis, Zachary; Samuel Lockwood, Greenwell Springs; Hannah Grace Lopez, Zachary; Matthew Wayne McClung, Baker; Charleigh Alexis Parolli, Pride; Kenlee Claire Perkins, Zachary; Peyton Scott Richard, Greenwell Springs; Charlton Ledell Scott Jr., Baker; Allie Michelle Slater, Pride; Rebekah Ann Slocum, Greenwell Springs; Jordan Sutton, Zachary; Lillian C. Talbot, Zachary; Danielle N. Thai, Zachary; Kenneth T. Tran, Baker; Kaden Paul Trantham, Zachary; Macie Turner, Zachary; Landon Joshua Walls, Zachary; Johnny K. Williams, Baker; Fallyn Q. Wilson, Baker
East Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Samantha Ann Bankston, Clinton; Abby Elizabeth Ligon, Clinton
College of Engineering
Lily Grace Antor, Slaughter; Matthew Keith Day, Slaughter; Chandler Leblanc, Ethel; William Garrett Leblanc, Ethel
College of Human Sciences & Education
Cammie Marie Damico, Ethel; Savannah Faith Hooge, Slaughter; Nya Jaylee Jackson, Slaughter; Andrew Karl Kleinpeter, Jackson; Summer Lynn Troth, Jackson
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Caitlyn Andrews, Jackson; Derquisia Jamese Spears, Ethel; Jacob Vidrine, Slaughter; Jake McKelvin Williams, Slaughter
College of Science
Abigayle Elizabeth Johnston, Ethel
Manship School of Mass Communication
Makayla Lane Chamberlain, Jackson; Lindsey K. Webb, Jackson
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Kristopher Adam Kleinpeter, Jackson; Elizabeth J. Vidrine, Jackson
University College Center for Freshman Year
Bailey R. George, Jackson; Micaela A. Mceachern, Ethel; Jose Miguel Palacios Romero; Alainna G. Weaver, Ethel
West Feliciana Parish
College of Engineering
Caroline Elise Cochran, St. Francisville; Ellis Jude Manieri, St. Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Cecilia Y. Hong, St. Francisville; Julianna R. Jackson, St. Francisville
College of Science
Tailenn A. Fungcharoen-McCr, St. Francisville; Allie Madison Laws, St. Francisville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
James Barrow Clement, St. Francisville; Ashton A. Verdicanno, St. Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Laura Elizabeth Lindsey, St. Francisville; Amelia Dial Percy, St. Francisville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Evelyn Catherine Bryant, St. Francisville; Ayanah Lynette Fungcharoen-McCray, St. Francisville; Maggie Bell Hawkins, Angola
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Caroline A. Bull, Denham Springs ; Alexis Brianna Covington, Walker; Gabryel Marie Duncan, Walker; Chloe Dupre, Denham Springs; Dylan Fontenot, Springfield; Miranda Logan, Denham Springs; Madeline Faith McCauley, Walker; Cassie Lynn Pritchard, Denham Springs; Josie Purvis, Albany; Madison P. Sibley, Denham Springs; Lillian Grace Waguespack, Denham Springs
College of Art and Design
Nicholas T. Arnold, Denham Springs; Angeline Fatima Araga Asa, Denham Springs; Avery Anthony Bergeron, Albany; Ethan Bergeron, Walker; Nicholas Budde, Denham Springs; Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs; Dawson K. Decker, Denham Springs; Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs; Braley N. Garafola, Denham Springs; Kade Harris, Denham Springs; Rebecca Lynn Hutto, Denham Springs; Alexis Lafleur, Walker; Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs; Darby B. Miller, Denham Springs; Hannah D. Mills, Denham Springs; Blake Andon Mitzimberg, Denham Springs; Natasha Ann Nelson, Denham Springs; Kate Pourcy, Walker; Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs; Abby Selser, Walker; Leah Shiflet, Walker
College of Engineering
Cole Edward Aydell, Livingston; Bronson Grant Beck, Walker; Levy Franz T. Boo, Walker; Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker; Madison Claire Burdett, Livingston; Victoria Joyce Byrd, Denham Springs; Colton E. Cowsar, Livingston; Colburn Crenshaw, Denham Springs; Cameron G. Crochet, Denham Springs; James A. Demaree, Denham Springs; Noah Jeffers, Denham Springs; Andrew Larpenter, Springfield; Marian Kate Luzier, Walker; James Logan McMenis, Denham Springs; Nathan Rafael Muralles, Denham Springs; Trace Alexander Smith, Denham Springs; Luke Taylor, Denham Springs; Devin Duane Walker, Denham Springs; Cedric Jared Witkowski, Denham Springs; Jingjing Yang, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Morgan E. Averette, Denham Springs; Slade Paul Bercegeay, Maurepas; Ethan David Bordelon, Denham Springs; Amanda Lea Bueche, Maurepas; Savannah Elizabeth Bull, Walker; Mary Grace Byers, Denham Springs; Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs; Brielle Knox Denton, Denham Springs; Summer L. Didier, Denham Springs; Amber L. Fanguy, Livingston; Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston; Isabella Josephine Haydu, Walker; Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs; Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs; Brianna Saltzman, Denham Springs; Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Madeleine L. Aime, Walker; Ainsley G. Barker, Denham Springs; Gage Alexander Belcher, Walker; Dawson Blount, Springfield; Julia Alane Boulton, Denham Springs; Aimee Lynn Castleberry, Livingston; Trevor J. Chapman, Denham Springs; Megan L. Dakroub, Albany; Emily Kate Davison, Denham Springs; Matthew J. Delaney, Denham Springs; Jamie Brooke Elenbaas, Denham Springs; Bryce Joseph Felps, Springfield; Alanna M. Fitzpatrick, Denham Springs; Lori Williams Goolsby, Denham Springs; James Allen Gould III, Denham Springs; Codie Leigh Hicks, Denham Springs; Leslie Lively, Denham Springs; Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs; Juan M. Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs; Lisa Nguyen, Denham Springs; Christopher Bryan Ortego, Denham Springs; Jordan M. Pool, Walker; Andrew Robert Rippel, Denham Springs; Koree Maree Ryan, Denham Springs; Blake Matthew Schubert, Denham Springs; Bailey A. Scott, Denham Springs; Morgan Claire Smith, Denham Springs; Savanah Stafford, Walker; Alexis Michele Sutton, Denham Springs; Julianna R. Talbot, Denham Springs; Madelyn Rose Vaughn, Denham Springs; Lauren Ann Yuill
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan D. Barker, Denham Springs; Peyton E. Berry, Walker; Caitlin Church, Denham Springs; Shane Bryant Demars, Walker; Allison Elise DePriest, Albany; Kaylee M. Galeano, Denham Springs; Abigail Angelle Huey, Walker; Dawson S. Redd, Denham Springs; Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs; Madison Elaine Williams, Denham Springs
College of Science
Brandon A. Banh, Walker; Samantha C. Bishop, Denham Springs; Regan Kate Czarnecki, Denham Springs; Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs; William Johnson Egan, Denham Springs; William J. Frazier, Denham Springs; Anthony Thomas Grant, Denham Springs; Megan Elise Graphia, Denham Springs; Chloe Brianne Gray, Denham Springs; Whitney James, Denham Springs; Emily M. Kearley, Denham Springs; Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs; Trey W. Martin, Springfield; Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs; Hira Muzaffar, Livingston; Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs; Lauren E. Rogers, Denham Springs; Emily K. Seighman, Walker; Amanda Spence, Denham Springs; Ronald Everett Steed, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Damien P. Batchelor, Denham Springs; Bethany Hannah Castille, Denham Springs; Carly Noel Cruise, Denham Springs; Taylor Renee Delaney, Denham Springs; Olivia C. Durbin, Denham Springs; Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston; Madison N. McCormick, Denham Springs; Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs; Ryan Philippe, Denham Springs; Emma Tassin, Denham Springs; Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Brianna N. Allen, Denham Springs; Hailey E. Darnielle, Denham Springs; Emily Lane Kolb, Denham Springs; Isabella G. Matthews, Denham Springs; Riley Paige Mayeux, Denham Springs; Schuyler Marie Olson, Denham Springs; Spencer Verret, Denham Springs
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Kameron J. Aime, Maurepas; Hans Vaughn Cohran, Denham Springs; Josie Alaine Dean, Denham Springs; Matthew Ronald Ding, Denham Springs; Hailey Renee Hairford, Denham Springs; Keegan Christopher Mayeux, Denham Springs; Jase Benard Mcdonald, Denham Springs; Nicholas R Raetzsch, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Virginia Ard, Walker; Jonathan Henry Baio Jr., Denham Springs; Presley Noel Berry, Denham Springs; Brayden Richard Blackburn, Denham Springs; Jared Terrell Browning, Denham Springs; Rachel L. Bueche, Denham Springs; Mya Cate Calmes, Denham Springs; Alexander B. Colwart, Walker; Cameron Troy Crooks, Denham Springs; Brianna Laurelle Daigle, Denham Springs; Dusty J. Diez, Denham Springs; Connor W. Dunn, Denham Springs; Julia Haynes Durbin, Denham Springs; Stephanie Espinoza, Denham Springs; Robert Eugene Ferrell III, Denham Springs; Tremare D. Franklin, Denham Springs; Ezra Blaze Ganaway, Denham Springs; Connor Wade Gardner, Denham Springs; Dominic Anthony Graphia, Denham Springs; Rebecca Lynn Gros, Denham Springs; Jack J. Guidry, Denham Springs; Hannah Marie Hudnall, Denham Springs; Alyssa Lanae Hughes, Denham Springs; Madelynn Nicole Johnston, Denham Springs; Carson Jones, Walker; Sydney Grace Junot, Denham Springs; Grace Louise Kearley, Denham Springs; Corey Keller, Denham Springs; Sydney Lynn Lawson, Walker; Alexandra Grace Layfield, Walker; Madden Major, Denham Springs; Katlin E. Matthews, Denham Springs; Molly McMaster, Denham Springs; Camille E. Michel, Denham Springs; Erica Leah Murkowski, Denham Springs; Kaitlyn Ngoc Nhi Nguyen, Denham Springs; Jackson Beck Pemberton, Denham Springs; Olivia G. Prescott, Walker; Makenna E. Quick, Denham Springs; Khalynn Arieona Rodgers, Denham Springs; Bryce A. Rogowski, Walker; Madison E. Rowlen, Walker; Sofia Sartori; Tyler J. Smiley, Denham Springs; Haleigh A Stewart, Denham Springs; Renee Shelby Stokes, Denham Springs; Angelena Maria Tranchina, French Settlement; Andres Enrrique Vega, Walker; Reagan Welch, Denham Springs; Ryan Olivia Welch, Denham Springs; Caleb P. Woods, Springfield; Emily Caroline Wroten, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Emma Miranda, Hammond
College of Agriculture
Graci M Babin, Ponchatoula; Olivia J. Bottolfs, Hammond; Brianna Abigail Slade, Ponchatoula
College of Art and Design
Isabella Badeau, Ponchatoula; Isabel N. Clague, Hammond; Allyssia K. Hoffman, Ponchatoula; Tyler S. Manning, Hammond; Amber Elise Moreno, Ponchatoula; Alaina Louise Strong, Hammond; Cyreena Tori Watkins, Robert
College of Engineering
Conrad Hebert, Hammond; Gabriel M. Hester, Hammond; Sarah Jimenez, Ponchatoula; Blake Opial, Hammond; Brian M. Perret, Hammond; Tri Huu Tran, Hammond; Bowen Keith Williamson, Loranger; Walker Burgess Wise, Hammond
College of Human Sciences & Education
Cortney Bennett, Hammond; Anna Lynn Blanchard, Amite; Emily Elizabeth Borne, Ponchatoula; Sophia Catherine Boudreaux, Ponchatoula; Chloe O. Glover, Robert; Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Hammond
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Ashlyn Elise Alack, Hammond; Jacie Leigh Bellina, Ponchatoula; Ashley M. Bremer, Ponchatoula; Ty Edward Donley, Ponchatoula; Elizabeth Reagan Haik, Ponchatoula; Alayna Grace Hawkins, Ponchatoula; Casse Loy Johnson, Hammond; Holly Michelle Kliebert, Ponchatoula; Nicholas Le, Hammond; Jennifer K. Legeaux, Hammond; Bru'Kia Anta'Nesha LeGarde, Hammond; Jessica Maciejewski, Hammond; Peter T. Mai, Hammond; Angelina Andrea Mesa, Hammond; Chloe F Partridge, Hammond; Roger Earl Robertson Jr., Amite; Madison Rose Saucier, Ponchatoula; Evan James Wedgeworth, Ponchatoula
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Henry Ross Giluso IV, Hammond; Dorian James Hurst, Hammond
College of Science
Jack Bryant Bedell, Hammond; Emilee Casanova, Amite; Christopher Patrick Reso, Hammond; Nils Sommerfeld, Hammond
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Alyssa Rae Deuter, Hammond; Madelynn Noelle Henry, Hammond; Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond; Mia Cathryn Kugler, Ponchatoula; Angela Pan, Kentwood; Jacob Braden Romero, Hammond; Emery Jeanette Stonis, Ponchatoula
Manship School of Mass Communication
Darah Kathelyn Haidet, Hammond; Emily Claire Jenkins, Tickfaw; Juliette LeRay, Hammond; Madeline Pistorius, Hammond; Parker N. Ramirez, Hammond
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Bryce David Lipscomb, Ponchatoula
University College Center for Freshman Year
Demetriane E. Anderson, Hammond; Jaya Berthelot, Ponchatoula; Paris Maakiya Bickham, Hammond; Devin D. Givens, Amite; George Lee Griffin III, Hammond; Beau Johnson, Ponchatoula; Joshua V. Lara, Hammond; Jayden Gejaun Lloyd, Ponchatoula; Kiley J. McSwain, Ponchatoula; Benjamin Alexander Pan, Kentwood; Rohan Ashok Patel, Hammond; Shiv Hiteshkumar Patel, Hammond; Nicholas S. Richardson, Hammond; Ava R Robertson, Loranger; Gavin Tate, Roseland; Caine J. Terrio, Ponchatoula; Abigail Noel Thompson, Hammond