LSU awarded 4,514 degrees to graduates at the university’s 310th commencement exercises May 19.
Graduates from the region include:
Ascension Parish
Olivia Lee Grice, Prairieville
College of the Coast & Environment
Reagan Nichole Comeaux, Prairieville
Clifford Allen Johnson Jr., Gonzales
Matthew Parker, Gonzales
College of Agriculture
Cameron Elizabeth Accardo, Prairieville
Caroline Grace Babin, Prairieville
Zachary Eugene Bell, Prairieville
Paige Catherine Brown, Prairieville
Joseph Fenton Cazedessus Jr., Geismar
Caroline Mary Landry, Gonzales
Karen B. Lapeyrouse, Geismar
Isabella Latuso, Prairieville
Isabelle Rose Morgan, Prairieville
Alexis Ruth Taylor, Prairieville
Sierra LeeAnn Uselton, Gonzales
Paige Elizabeth Zeringue, St. Amant
College of Art & Design
Zyzenti T. Brito, Gonzales
Avery Mykel Haynes, Prairieville
Journey M. LeBlanc, Prairieville
Donna G. Moore, Prairieville
Victor E. Ortega Cruz, Prairieville
Colin Hung Tran, Prairieville
Emily T. Tran, Prairieville
Kayla L. Weidel, Geismar
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Chloe Alper, Geismar
Kelly Alvarez, Prairieville
Morgan Ashley Bourque, Gonzales
Grace K. Bradley, Prairieville
Thomas Matthew Bushart Jr., Prairieville
Parker Henry Delatte, Prairieville
Alex Charles Gros, Donaldsonville
Demi Renee Guedry, St. Amant
Lindsey Nicole Hall, Prairieville
Nolan Hutchinson, Prairieville
Alexis Hymel, Gonzales
Suleiman Ahmad Kayed, Prairieville
Dylan James Larzelere, Prairieville
Jacob Merrill Lewis, Prairieville
Kevin Ryan Medine, Prairieville
Jack Donald Merrifield, Prairieville
Aria Jane Rife, Geismar
Devon Dale Teer, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Ryan Achee, Gonzales
Gerald Wayne Anthony Jr., Baton Rouge
Reed Joseph Babin, St. Amant
Zachary Babin, Prairieville
Cyrus D. Bahman, Prairieville
Andrew T. Cedel, Prairieville
Dean M. Compton, Gonzales
Cameron Jude Courtois, Prairieville
Daniel W. Crain, Geismar
Dennis T. Duong, Prairieville
Liam Heath Evans, Geismar
Zachary D. Faulkner, Prairieville
Hayden Gemeinhardt, Prairieville
Hayden Gemeinhardt, Prairieville
Blake Matthew Guidry, Prairieville
Jacob Carl Hall, Prairieville
Andrew M. Hardee, Prairieville
Nicholas Anthony James, Prairieville
Andreas Aristoteles Kafkallides, Prairieville
Logan Lafauci, Gonzales
Landon Lemoine, Gonzales
Connor John McCarthy, St. Amant
Blake Joseph Nassar, Prairieville
Brock Nolan, Gonzales
Joshua L. Ordeneaux, Prairieville
Dustin R. Philippe, Prairieville
Cullen Phillips, Prairieville
Chris Pugh Jr., Prairieville
Allison Joyce Rodrigue, Prairieville
Carter Roussel, Prairieville
Logan Charles Simoneaux, Prairieville
Noah Jakob Stafford, Gonzales
Logan Marie West, Prairieville
Nicholas C. Wetta, Gonzales
Garret J. Zirkle, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Conlie Eve Banker, Prairieville
Megan Elizabeth Benoit, St. Amant
Alyson Marie Boe, St. Amant
Kaylynn Michelle Broussard, St. Amant
Kylie Jet Cain, Prairieville
Koby Roshon Caster, Gonzales
Madison Claire Chaix, Prairieville
Madeline Michele Clouatre, St. Amant
Caleb Charles Cretini, Prairieville
Marie C. Grisaffe, Donaldsonville
Destiny A. Hawkins, Prairieville
Cleveland De-Roger Jackson III, Prairieville
Jacqueline Diana Le Grange, Geismar
Anna M. Legendre, Prairieville
Julia Camille Lemann, Donaldsonville
Trey Michael Martin, Prairieville
Simone J. Mixon, Prairieville
McKenzie J. Nassar, St. Amant
Ethan Thanh Dat Nguyen, Baton Rouge
Ebony DeShae Norwood, Prairieville
Avery V. Pennington, Gonzales
Caitlin Elizabeth Smith, Prairieville
Jordan J. Sparkman, Gonzales
Anna Marie Thibodeaux, Prairieville
Kennedi Lauren Thompson, Geismar
Toni Kristine Vaughn, Gonzales
Lauren Elizabeth White, Prairieville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Brendan Michael Aguillard, Prairieville
Connor Anderson, Hammond
Fiona E. Atchison, Prairieville
Charlene Templet Bourgeois, Gonzales
Jervey Clint Cheveallier V, Prairieville
Andrew Brooks Clarke, Prairieville
Nadiya Kathryn Colbert, Gonzales
Alexa Nicole Contine, Prairieville
Cathy Do, Prairieville
Coy S. Fortenberry, Prairieville
Madelyn Ashli Fuselier, Gonzales
Olivia Lee Grice, Prairieville
Emily Nicole Hebert, St. Amant
Allysia McKenzie James, Gonzales
Erin Rylee Johnson, Prairieville
Sophie Lynn Jones, Prairieville
Averi Olivia Lambert, Prairieville
Eden Camille Landry, Geismar
Jackson LeBoeuf, Prairieville
Jackson LeBoeuf, Prairieville
Hannah Marie Loy, Prairieville
Vivian An Luong, Gonzales
Cameron Jade Mathews, Sorrento
Andrea Gabriela Matus, Prairieville
Kate Elizabeth Michel, Prairieville
Madison Claire Mistretta, Prairieville
Sal Edward Montalbano, Prairieville
Kate Elizabeth Palmisano, Prairieville
Chloe C. Panks, Prairieville
Graham Perkins, Prairieville
Brooke Larroux Pittman, Prairieville
Domenic Joseph Purdy, Prairieville
Kandace Joanai Scioneaux, Gonzales
Brian Sopan, Geismar
Baylee Elizabeth Sullivan, Geismar
Naomi Lynn Voivedich, Prairieville
Natalie Jordan Dannielle Wright, Prairieville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Hailey E. Austin, Prairieville
Ann Marie Frisby, Gonzales
Sarah Elizabeth Galli, Gonzales
Kyle Patrick Johnson, Baton Rouge
Jacob A. Lofton, Prairieville
Gabrielle Martinez, Gonzales
Carley Layne Oakley, Gonzales
Domenic Joseph Purdy, Prairieville
Cameron E. Soulier, Gonzales
Annalise Kate Vidrine, Prairieville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Isaiah Nathaniel Cleveland, Prairieville
College of Science
Brennan M. Abbott, Prairieville
Tanishapriya Agrawal, Prairieville
Lauren Aguillard, Prairieville
Luke Christian Anseman, Prairieville
Gabriella Maria Barreneche, Prairieville
Kayla Nicole Bougere, Geismar
Emma Elizabeth Breaux, Gonzales
Destyn Leigh Dicharry, Prairievillle
Andrea Granera, Prairieville
Alexandra Ann Hawk, Prairieville
Tayler Mae Hooper, St. Amant
John Hurst, Prairieville
Mollie Elizabeth LaCroix, Prairieville
Andrea Gabriela Matus, Prairieville
Kate Elizabeth Michel, Prairieville
Tanisha Minesh Patel, Prairieville
Gracie Joy Poe, Prairieville
Sophie Ann Poirrier, St. Amant
Madeleine Claire Richard, Geismar
Brittney Dionelle Stevens, Prairieville
Mason Thibodeaux, Geismar
Michelle Wai Yee Wong, Prairieville
Stephanie Wai Man Wong
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Duck Babin, St. Amant
Lori Kathryn Berteau, Prairieville
Daria Denise Coleman, Prairieville
Lauren Marie Delhaye, St. Amant
Camryn Nicole Green, Geismar
Paige Johnson, Prairieville
Stefanos Miguel Kafkallides, Prairieville
Sharon Darnell Madere, Gonzales
Jacob P. Marchand, Gonzales
Olivia Grace Phelps, Prairieville
Wendy A. Phillips, Prairieville
Cambrie Reed, Donaldsonville
Riley Lauren Regira, Gonzales
Amy Schexnayder, Sorrento
Abbey Grace Weselak, Prairieville
Abbey Grace Weselak, Prairieville
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Jena Marie Dicharry Van Houten, Gonzales
Rachel Renee Eddy, Gonzales
Meghan Elizabeth Melugin, Gonzales
East Baton Rouge Parish
Phillip Faucheux, Zachary
Connor Austin Rawls, Greenwell Springs
College of Agriculture
Nicole Delores Bottomlee, Central
Jeremy Ryan Crowell, Central
Carsyn Elise Martel, Zachary
Elisha Caleb Taylor, Greenwell Springs
College of Art & Design
Alexis Raye Albert, Zachary
Anna Katherine Anderson, Zachary
Schae Mitchell, Central
Lauren Rebecca Thompson, Zachary
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Gabriel Bittar, Baker
Timothy Christopher Boeneke, Pride
Cole Stanton Browning, Central
Phillip Faucheaux, Zachary
Samuel R. Harkrider, Zachary
Caleb Manemann, Central
Kylie Noland, Zachary
Connor Austin Rawls, Greenwell Springs
Lauren Marie Williams, Zachary
College of Engineering
Brandt David Boudreaux, Greenwell Springs
Kirby Anna Byland, Central
Abdullatif Jason Hantash, Zachary
Tyler C. Jackson, Zachary
Larissa Gail Lambert Ryan, Central
Ikaika Lee, Greenwell Springs
Dalton Lee Morris, Pride
Chamyria L. Muse, Central
Kurtis Joseph O'Brien, Zachary
Darrion D. Rudd, Zachary
Justin Michael Stevens, Central
Nathan P. Vedros, Central
Elizabeth Winston Wicker, Central
College of Human Sciences & Education
Calvin Eugene Chapman III, Zachary
Lauryn Taylor Fry, Central
Katherine Grace Furlow, Central
Logan Lee Guilbeau, Zachary
Corinne Aubrey Heyl, Greenwell Springs
Kennedy Dionne Jarvis, Zachary
Grace M. Knapps, Central
Elizabeth M. Pennington, Greenwell Springs
Kamryn Alexis Stewart, Zachary
Joy L. Sutton, Zachary
Alayna Grace Tate, Greenwell Springs
Trystan Liana Tate, Central
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Victoria Faith Herron, Zachary
Hunter Michael Holliday, Zachary
Jordan Lee Iverstine, Zachary
Andrew William Meche, Zachary
Siah Phari Reado, Baker
Heather Leigh Rhodes, Greenwell Springs
Jessica Adair Schwendimann, Zachary
Dakota Renee Trim, Baker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Gage Clark Bennett, Zachary
Camille G. Robertson, Baker
College of Science
Ayatt Amenah Kamal Hemeida, Zachary
Joshua Luke Miles, Central
Tommy Van Tran, Zachary
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Lama Cheri Hantash, Zachary
Jhennifer Susana Pacheco Echavarria, Pride
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Tyler Marie Yglesias, Zachary
East Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Patrick D. Colclough, Ethel
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Austin Smith, Slaughter
College of Engineering
Chandler Cain LeBlanc, Ethel
William Garrett LeBlanc, Ethel
College of Human Sciences & Education
Abigail Hemba, Ethel
Chelsea N. Morris, Clinton
Manship School of Mass Communication
Lindsey Kate Webb, Jackson
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Doctorate
Thomas Malone Martin, Clinton
Payton Hayes Stone, Clinton
West Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Evan Matthew Smith, St. Francisville
College of Art & Design
Ysabelle Angelique Lastrapes, St. Francisville
Kyle J. Metz, St. Francisville
Caroline Amelia Smith, St. Francisville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
James Barrow Clement, St. Francisville
Lindsey May Niffenegger, St. Francisville
Lillian Irene Ray, St. Francisville
Ricky L. Schober III, St. Francisville
College of Engineering
Caroline Elise Cochran, St. Francisville
Sydney Willow Corbin, St. Francisville
Ruby Margaret Roberg, St. Francisville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Andrew Taylor Casteel, St. Francisville
Erika Cheyenne Dillon, St. Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Olivia Lynn Cain, St. Francisville
Caroline Elise Cochran, St. Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Amelia Dial Percy, St. Francisville
College of Science
Robert Emery Godke, St. Francisville
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Katlin C. Lucas, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Alise Cameron Ellison, Denham Springs
College of Agriculture
Kaitlyn Paige Boutwell, Denham Springs
Chloie Nicole Coxe, Denham Springs
Cassie Lynn Curtis, Denham Springs
Peyton Estelle Gautreaux, Walker
Breanna Marie Mire, Denham Springs
Josie Lea Purvis, Albany
Lillian Faith Sanders-Jackson, Denham Springs
Emily Dyan Steagall, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Kensy Menocal Almendarez, Walker
Nicholas Joseph Budde, Watson
Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs
Alexis Lynn Lafleur, Walker
Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs
Darby Blanche Miller, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Cody Bunch, Holden
Cade Carver, Walker
Bethany Hannah Castille, Denham Springs
Blair Madeline Clary, Denham Springs
Halen James Cox, Denham Springs
Brooke Ellzey, Livingston
Sydney Marie Forbes, Denham Springs
Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs
Megan MacMillan, Livingston
Madison Nicole McCormick, Denham Springs
Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs
Peyton Watson, Walker
College of Engineering
Devin Paul Averett, Denham Springs
Cole Edward Aydell, French Settlement
Carley Shea Bajon, Denham Springs
Collin Joseph Bueche, Denham Springs
Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker
AnnaClaire E. Courville, Denham Springs
Cameron G. Crochet, Denham Springs
Paul Michael Duplantis, Denham Springs
Jessynia Cae Filgueira, Denham springs
Lukas W. Frick, Denham Springs
Jensen James Granier, Denham Springs
John Braxton Hudnall, Watson
Andrew Joseph Larpenter, Killian
Jacob Daniel Loveland, Denham Springs
Brennan Kade Maggio, Livingston
Mark Christopher Moody, Albany
Cameron B. Reed, Denham Springs
Reese Richard, Denham Springs
Kevin Wayne Roca Jr., Denham Springs
Michael Sinclair Smith, Springfield
Trace Alexander Smith, Denham Springs
Jared Russell Suprun, Denham Springs
Luke Dustin Taylor, Denham Springs
Gabriel J. Votaw, Denham Springs
Trace Hamilton Williams, Walker
Meagan Ashley Woodard, Albany
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kaley Alexis Baronne, Walker
Cortney Ryann Bennett, Walker
Slade Bercegeay, Maurepas
Summer Leigh Didier, Denham Springs
Summer Jones, Denham Springs
Jyekeelon Kelly, Springfield
Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Springfield
Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs
Mallory Rose Ott, Walker
Laine Marie Trest, Denham springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Adrianne Mechelle Boudreaux, Denham Springs
Jess A. Burroughs, Denham Springs
Aimee Lynn Castleberry, Livingston
Megan Dakroub, Albany
Emily Kate Davison, Denham Springs
Emily Kate Davison, Denham Springs
Matthew Joseph Delaney, Denham Springs
Callie DeRanger, Denham Springs
Bryce Joseph Felps, Maurepas
Alanna Michelle Fitzpatrick, Denham Springs
Kaleb Flowers, Holden
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Watson
Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs
Carlie Rae Jackson, Denham Springs
Jacey Lynn Jacobsen, Denham Springs
Conner Meclay Labatut, Denham Springs
Avery Catherine Landry, Denham Springs
Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs
Callie Elizabeth ONeal, Denham Springs
Tyrone Riley III, Denham Springs
Blake Matthew Schubert, Watson
Allison Leigh Shupe, Denham Springs
Robert Townsend Stevens, III, Walker
Aracely Nohemi Vazquez, Denham Springs
Erin Katherine West, Walker
Manship School of Mass Communication
Brianna Nicole Allen, Denham Springs
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas
Hailey Darnielle, Denham Springs
Shelby Anne Evans, Denham Springs
Emma M. Granier, Denham Springs
Emily Claire Jenkins, Albany
Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker
Isabella Grace Matthews, Denham Springs
Ashlyn Rose Patterson, Denham Springs
Oscar Yancey Tickle, Walker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Juan Cecchini Neketan, Denham Springs
Colby Lawrence Eisenberg, Denham Springs
Timothy Michael Marquess, Denham Springs
Victoria Lynn Seeger, Denham Springs
Madison Elaine Williams, Denham Springs
College of Science
Cade Riley Canepa, Watson
Christian Blake Coon, Denham Springs
Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs
Anthony Thomas Grant, Walker
Megan Elise Graphia, Denham Springs
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Watson
Elizabeth Marie Hilton, Denham Springs
Trey William Martin, Springfield
Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs
Alyssa Michele Parkin, Denham Springs
Jakob H. Rogas, Denham Springs
Morgan Elizabeth Sceroler, Denham Springs
Emily Kate Seighman, Walker
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Certificate
Virginia Anne Berthelot, Denham Springs
Master's
Michael Ray Dearman, Denham Springs
Victoria Lynn Jones, Denham Springs
Benjamin Joseph Vinson, Denham Springs
Katie Yvonne Wilson, Denham Springs
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Leah Miller Fuselier, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Katie Elise Miranda, Hammond
College of Art & Design
Kayla Lorin Briana Kelly, Amite City
Klair E. Morgan, Hammond
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Carter L. Blanchard, Amite
Mia Cathryn Kugler, Ponchatoula
Charles Parker Lenox, Hammond
College of Engineering
Logan Dane Barrois, Hammond
Andrew R. Drummond, Hammond
Drew E. Gallo, Ponchatoula
Matthew Trung Mai, Hammond
Mallory Ann Matthews, Loranger
Blake M. Opial, Hammond
Joseph Paul Verret, Ponchatoula
College of Human Sciences & Education
Savannah Carol Conti, Amite
Tyler A. Falk, Ponchatoula
Peyton Charles LaBorde, Hammond
Eryn C. Pray, Amite
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
McAuley Elizabeth Bass, Hammond
Breana Rae Bovie, Ponchatoula
Micah Scott Crawford, Hammond
Robeon Rajanae Davis, Loranger
Jacob E. Milton, Ponchatoula
Autumn Marie Elainor Passman, Ponchatoula
Manship School of Mass Communication
Joshua Archote, Independence
Parker Nevaeh Ramirez, Hammond
College of Science
Kylie Jane McCann, Ponchatoula
Caden Andrew Trahan, Amite
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Paxton Cantrell, Ponchatoula
Odessa Julia Foster-Smith, Amite
Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond