LSU awarded 1,039 degrees to graduates at the university’s 311th commencement exercises Aug. 11, the highest number of degrees awarded during summer commencement ever. The previous record was 969 graduates in summer 2021.

“In addition to being our largest graduating class ever, we are graduating more women, African American and Hispanic students than any summer graduation class in LSU history. It is an honor for me to stand before you to celebrate your academic mastery,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV.

This summer, 22 students graduated with honors, including one student who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

Graduates from the area include

Ascension Parish

College of Art & Design

Brianna Miyono Melancon, Prairieville

Payton Leigh Reulet, Sorrento

College of Engineering

Brady Aguillard, Prairieville

Sarah E. Delhaye, Gonzales

College of Human Sciences & Education

Joshua Q. Scurria, Prairieville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Hagan Blair Bell, Gonzales

Brandon Hayes Bivin, Gonzales

Charitey Emanuele Hall, Prairieville

Jacob A. Lofton, Prairieville

Nicolas A. Montalbano, Prairieville

Uzoamaka Judith Obioma Njoku, Geismar

College of Science

Skylar K. Boyd, Prairieville

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Master's

Mary Anna Gauthe, Gonzales

Leslie York Jackson, Gonzales

Schyler M. Lee, Prairieville

Zachary-Baker area

College of Art & Design

Julia C. Kinchen, Zachary

Margaret Jane Terral, Zachary

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Jake Warner O'Brien, Zachary

College of Human Sciences & Education

Mckenzie Grace Daigle, Zachary

Jailynn Fache' Johnson, Baker

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Trindon J. Holliday, Baker

Danielle Lyn LeBlanc, Pride

Kardell Jamar Thomas, Baker

College of Science

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Master's

Michael James Gennaro, Zachary

Doctorate

Tammy Renee' Millican, Greenwell Springs

East Feliciana Parish

College of Human Sciences & Education

Kyle J. Flint, Ethel

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Francis Huu Tho Doan, Clinton

West Feliciana Parish

College of Human Sciences & Education

Sydnee A. Cutrer, St. Francisville

Anna Grace Falgout, St. Francisville

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Master's

Allison Spillman Decell, St. Francisville

Kathleen Scott Mcvea, St. Francisville

Livingston Parish

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Ryan Philippe, Denham Springs

Sydney Rene Taylor, Livingston

College of Engineering

John Gautreaux, Watson

College of Human Sciences & Education

Aleah Nicole Azar, Walker

Amanda Lea Bueche, Watson

An'Tajha J. Degray, Walker

Lisa Brianna Etheridge, Walker

Chloe' Andereson Nolan, Watson

Matthew J. Wallace, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Aidin Arasteh, Denham Springs

Amelia Claire Dean, Denham Springs

Jordan Nicole Harris, Denham Springs

Trevor Bryce Martin, Springfield

Courtney Lynn Prudhomme, Springfield

Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Master's

Aimee Maria Ardonne, Denham Springs

Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs

Doctorate

Madeline Spearman Blocker, Walker

Tangipahoa Parish

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Lindsay Rose Chamberlain, Ponchatoula

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Rebecca Nicole Frugi, Amite