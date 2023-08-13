LSU awarded 1,039 degrees to graduates at the university’s 311th commencement exercises Aug. 11, the highest number of degrees awarded during summer commencement ever. The previous record was 969 graduates in summer 2021.
“In addition to being our largest graduating class ever, we are graduating more women, African American and Hispanic students than any summer graduation class in LSU history. It is an honor for me to stand before you to celebrate your academic mastery,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV.
This summer, 22 students graduated with honors, including one student who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
Graduates from the area include
Ascension Parish
College of Art & Design
Brianna Miyono Melancon, Prairieville
Payton Leigh Reulet, Sorrento
College of Engineering
Brady Aguillard, Prairieville
Sarah E. Delhaye, Gonzales
College of Human Sciences & Education
Joshua Q. Scurria, Prairieville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Hagan Blair Bell, Gonzales
Brandon Hayes Bivin, Gonzales
Charitey Emanuele Hall, Prairieville
Jacob A. Lofton, Prairieville
Nicolas A. Montalbano, Prairieville
Uzoamaka Judith Obioma Njoku, Geismar
College of Science
Skylar K. Boyd, Prairieville
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Mary Anna Gauthe, Gonzales
Leslie York Jackson, Gonzales
Schyler M. Lee, Prairieville
Zachary-Baker area
College of Art & Design
Julia C. Kinchen, Zachary
Margaret Jane Terral, Zachary
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Jake Warner O'Brien, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Mckenzie Grace Daigle, Zachary
Jailynn Fache' Johnson, Baker
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Trindon J. Holliday, Baker
Danielle Lyn LeBlanc, Pride
Kardell Jamar Thomas, Baker
College of Science
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Michael James Gennaro, Zachary
Doctorate
Tammy Renee' Millican, Greenwell Springs
East Feliciana Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kyle J. Flint, Ethel
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Francis Huu Tho Doan, Clinton
West Feliciana Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Sydnee A. Cutrer, St. Francisville
Anna Grace Falgout, St. Francisville
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Allison Spillman Decell, St. Francisville
Kathleen Scott Mcvea, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Ryan Philippe, Denham Springs
Sydney Rene Taylor, Livingston
College of Engineering
John Gautreaux, Watson
College of Human Sciences & Education
Aleah Nicole Azar, Walker
Amanda Lea Bueche, Watson
An'Tajha J. Degray, Walker
Lisa Brianna Etheridge, Walker
Chloe' Andereson Nolan, Watson
Matthew J. Wallace, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Aidin Arasteh, Denham Springs
Amelia Claire Dean, Denham Springs
Jordan Nicole Harris, Denham Springs
Trevor Bryce Martin, Springfield
Courtney Lynn Prudhomme, Springfield
Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Aimee Maria Ardonne, Denham Springs
Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs
Doctorate
Madeline Spearman Blocker, Walker
Tangipahoa Parish
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Lindsay Rose Chamberlain, Ponchatoula
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Rebecca Nicole Frugi, Amite