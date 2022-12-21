LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16.
Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
Every degree candidate’s name is called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at various locations on campus on Friday, Dec. 16.
This fall, 175 students graduated with honors, including 18 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point averages in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated 17 students who earned College Honors or Upper Division Honors distinctions. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis:
College Honors recipients from the region:
Geismar: Kallie N Comardelle, B.A. English
Walker: Marian Kate Luzier, B.S.Chemical Engineering
Upper Division Honors from the region:
Ponchatoula: Sarah Jimenez, B.S.B.E. Biological Engineering
Prairieville: Torri Aaliyah Jackson, B.A. Political Science and Amber Elizabeth Ledoux, B.A. Sociology and English
The Center for Community Engagement, Learning and Leadership, or CCELL, in conjunction with LSU Campus Life, announced that LSU Department of Biological Sciences senior, Courtney Hall, of Prairieville, graduated with the Engaged Citizen distinction. She volunteered 105 hours during her academic tenure at LSU.
Hall was also one of seven graduates across four colleges awarded the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award. Recipients of this honor are outstanding writers and speakers, with a strong command of visual literacy and technological communication.
December 2022 graduates
Ascension Parish
Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville
College of Agriculture
Kristen Linda Locke, Prairieville
Bailey Mack, Prairieville
Dane D. Shackelford, Prairieville
College of Art & Design
Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville
Katherine Mary Castay Guidry, Prairieville
Sean Thomas LeBlanc, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Science
Mack Allen III, Gonzales
Cabe John Cointment, Gonzales
Eric Idael Diaz-Miranda, Gonzales
James D. Graugnard IV, Geismar
Gavin S. LeDoux, Gonzales
Joshua John Nowakowski, Gonzales
Connor Keene Quinn, Baton Rouge
Laiken Troxclair, St. Amant
Hunter M. Walker, Sorrento
College of Engineering
Nicole S. Ayala-Acosta, Geismar
Hayden Cade Barker, Gonzales
Jacob Thomas Beadle, Prairieville
Breanna Estelle Bernard, Donaldsonville
Dallas Paul Bertolet, Prairieville
Tanner A. Braud, Gonzales
Marigny Elizabeth Broussard, St. Amant
Griselda Nieto Espinoza, Gonzales
Marissa Kay Gordillo, Geismar
Carrington Lena Gray, Gonzales
Lari Catherine Grieff, Gonzales
Gavin Todd Jackson, Gonzales
Colton W. Jordan, Prairieville
Mallory Ann Madere, Donaldsonville
Kirk Liam McBrayer, Gonzales
Kalob P. Morel, Prairieville
Mason E. Phelps, Prairieville
Prentiss Lawrence Stanley, Gonzales
Nicholas Tran, Geismar
Tomasi Laie Wong, Geismar
College of Human Sciences & Education
Alexis Ardoin, Gonzales
Alexis Claire Borne-Hymel, Geismar
Hayden W. Bumgarden, Prairieville
Amber L. Fanguy, Prairieville
Arianna Kleinpeter, Prairieville
Lauren Renee Landry, Donaldsonville
India Rose Merath, Prairieville
Lylee Anne Monks, Gonzales
Payton Rebecca Roussel, Geismar
Emily Claire Rye, Gonzales
Austin Schexnayder, St. Amant
William Garrett Smith, Prairieville
Catherine Anne Villa, Donaldsonville
Delicia C. Winfrey, Donaldsonville
Cameron Deandre Wire, Gonzales
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Austin Kent Arceneaux, St. Amant
Margaret Berggren, Gonzales
Andre Britten, Gonzales
Sarah Burt, Prairieville
MaryGrace Campbell, Prairieville
Brittnee Castille, Prairieville
Kallie Nichole Comardelle, Geismar
Kalle Nachell Dargin, Prairieville
Jacqueline Dennis, Gonzales
Miguel Estuardo Flores, Gonzales
Kennedy L. Fontenot, Gonzales
Sadie Elizabeth Gradney, Gonzales
Torri Aaliyah Jackson, Prairieville
Maya Joshua, Donaldsonville
Amber Elizabeth LeDoux, Prairieville
Madison Francis Morgan, Saint Amant
Caleb Ray Robinson, Gonzales
Benjamin James Rushing, Prairieville
Leigha N. Villar, Prairieville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jordan Luke Arnold, Denham Springs
Haley C. Bouchereau, Donaldsonville
Jessica Grimmis, St Amant
Bryce Johnson, Prairieville
College of Science
Hannah Nicole Fontenot, Gonzales
Courtney Elisha Hall, Prairieville
Lauren Janae Jetson, Gonzales
Bethany Victoria Rushin, Prairieville
Trent S. Sullivan, Donaldsonville
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Selina Layne Dison, Gonzales
Ashley Culpepper Grant, Gonzales
Jada Thomas-Smith, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary
College of Agriculture
Kaijah Denee Nelson, Zachary
College of Art & Design
Kailynn Marie Guidry, Central
Brittany D. Joseph, Baker
E.J. Ourso College of Science
Christopher Adam Chastant, Zachary
Hayden Douglas Cowart, Central
Gabriel Michael Deaton, Zachary
Kyle M. Kepper, Central
Caleb Manemann, Central
Trevor Scott Mason, Central
College of Engineering
John Blanchard, Zachary
Garrett Alexander Breeden, Zachary
Cole Joseph Brocato, Baton Rouge
Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs
Jami Nicole Conerly, Zachary
Annabelle Joy Kanchirathingal, Zachary
Tremaine L. Spears, Jr., Baker
College of Human Sciences & Education
Jacob Wesley Rhodes, Zachary
Ian Connor Thompson, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary
Turner Ferguson Bunch, Zachary
Madison G. Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs
Cole C. Kimmel, Zachary
Onesimo Da'Vone Roberts, Zachary
Skylar Dakota Shipley, Greenwell Springs
Emily Lauren Wayne, Zachary
McKenzie Elysee Young, Zachary
College of Science
Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary
Dylan Wootan, Zachary
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Taylor Simone Bonds, Zachary
Haley Christine Mixon, Zachary
Zachary Thomas Wigger, Zachary
Zelena Z. Williams, Scotlandville
East Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Andi Elaine Anders, Ethel
Samantha Ann Stuckey, Clinton
E.J. Ourso College of Science
Brice M. Guidry, Slaughter
College of Human Sciences & Education
Cammie Marie D'Amico, Ethel
Jayashia Shantice Jackson, Jackson
College of Science
Julia Stringer, Clinton
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Paul August Nick, Jackson
West Feliciana Parish
E.J. Ourso College of Science
Jayson Corsame Valbarez, St. Francisville
Foxworth Vidrine, St. Francisville
College of Engineering
Austin Kirk, St. Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Sara Rose Marionneaux, St. Francisville
Jessica Dayne Perdue, St. Francisville
Tanner Michael Plitt, St. Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Sawyer S. Coco, St. Francisville
Donald Devonta Fountain, St. Francisville
Emily Ann Slater, St Francisville
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Masters
Emma Claire Beauchamp, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
College of Art & Design
Moon Amick, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Science
Justin Lane Brose, Denham Springs
Savannah C. Carter, Denham Springs
Bailey Taylor Chiquet, Denham Springs
Austan P. Hood, Denham Springs
Cade M. McKinnis, Denham Springs
Shivani Naresh Patel, Denham Springs
Emma Elizabeth Tassin, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Riley H. Bell-Silessi, Denham Springs
Victoria Joyce Byrd, Denham Springs
Layton Thomas Crawford, Denham Springs
James Alexander Demaree, Denham Springs
Chandler Scott Dunn, Walker
Jared Paul Kitto, Denham Springs
Jarad LeBlanc, Denham Springs
Marian Kate Luzier, Walker
Joshua L. Siegel, Denham Springs
Joshua Elijah Toche, Denham Springs
Blake Matthew Watson, Walker
Justin Watts, Watson
Nicholas Smith Zewe, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Andre J. Claudio, Denham Springs
Emily Janah DeLaune, Denham Springs
Watson Stuart Farber, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Cameron Lane Bond, Denham Springs
Jonah Lynn Carpenter, Denham Springs
Lori Williams Goolsby, Denham Springs
Alaina Danielle Griffin, Watson
Codie L. Hicks, Denham Springs
Jilyan Ann King, Denham Springs
Patrick Dunlap Mack, Denham Springs
Katelyn Marie Mclin, Livingston
Andrew Robert Rippel, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ryleigh M. Goodwin, Denham Springs
Schuyler Marie Olson, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Reginae Moneisha Banks, Hammond
Jaci Neal Lewis Cooper, Robert
E.J. Ourso College of Science
Marla Shayne Bentivegna, Hammond
Spencer Arman Habibi, Ponchatoula
Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond
College of Engineering
Madison Burdett, Ponchatoula
Madison JoLynn Carney, Independence
College of Human Sciences & Education
Chloe Olivia Glover, Robert
Elizabeth Rose Larrieu, Ponchatoula
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Eathan Anthony Breaux, Hammond
Alayna Grace Hawkins, Ponchatoula
Holly Michelle Kliebert, Ponchatoula
Anthony Le, Hammond
Ya'el Y. Lofton, Natalbany
Chloe F. Partridge, Hammond
Manship School of Mass Communication
Drake Alan Bartels, Hammond
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Masters
Skylar Alaine Compton, Ponchatoula
Donis Marie Lambert, Kentwood
Penny Michelle Robinson, Hammond
East Feliciana Parish
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Masters
Staci Von Davidson, Clinton
Arianna Angele Lord, Slaughter
Livingston Parish
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Masters
Brittni Ann Ivy Boudreaux, Denham Springs
Jessie Brianne Ratliff, Danham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Masters
Tra'Destiny Trecianna Mearidy, Kentwood