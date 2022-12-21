LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16.

Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.

Every degree candidate’s name is called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at various locations on campus on Friday, Dec. 16.

This fall, 175 students graduated with honors, including 18 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point averages in the class.

The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated 17 students who earned College Honors or Upper Division Honors distinctions. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis:

College Honors recipients from the region:

Geismar: Kallie N Comardelle, B.A. English

Walker: Marian Kate Luzier, B.S.Chemical Engineering

Upper Division Honors from the region:

Ponchatoula: Sarah Jimenez, B.S.B.E. Biological Engineering

Prairieville: Torri Aaliyah Jackson, B.A. Political Science and Amber Elizabeth Ledoux, B.A. Sociology and English

The Center for Community Engagement, Learning and Leadership, or CCELL, in conjunction with LSU Campus Life, announced that LSU Department of Biological Sciences senior, Courtney Hall, of Prairieville, graduated with the Engaged Citizen distinction. She volunteered 105 hours during her academic tenure at LSU.

Hall was also one of seven graduates across four colleges awarded the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award. Recipients of this honor are outstanding writers and speakers, with a strong command of visual literacy and technological communication.

December 2022 graduates

Ascension Parish

Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville

College of Agriculture

Kristen Linda Locke, Prairieville

Bailey Mack, Prairieville

Dane D. Shackelford, Prairieville

College of Art & Design

Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville

Katherine Mary Castay Guidry, Prairieville

Sean Thomas LeBlanc, Prairieville

E.J. Ourso College of Science

Mack Allen III, Gonzales

Cabe John Cointment, Gonzales

Eric Idael Diaz-Miranda, Gonzales

James D. Graugnard IV, Geismar

Gavin S. LeDoux, Gonzales

Joshua John Nowakowski, Gonzales

Connor Keene Quinn, Baton Rouge

Laiken Troxclair, St. Amant

Hunter M. Walker, Sorrento

College of Engineering

Nicole S. Ayala-Acosta, Geismar

Hayden Cade Barker, Gonzales

Jacob Thomas Beadle, Prairieville

Breanna Estelle Bernard, Donaldsonville

Dallas Paul Bertolet, Prairieville

Tanner A. Braud, Gonzales

Marigny Elizabeth Broussard, St. Amant

Griselda Nieto Espinoza, Gonzales

Marissa Kay Gordillo, Geismar

Carrington Lena Gray, Gonzales

Lari Catherine Grieff, Gonzales

Gavin Todd Jackson, Gonzales

Colton W. Jordan, Prairieville

Mallory Ann Madere, Donaldsonville

Kirk Liam McBrayer, Gonzales

Kalob P. Morel, Prairieville

Mason E. Phelps, Prairieville

Prentiss Lawrence Stanley, Gonzales

Nicholas Tran, Geismar

Tomasi Laie Wong, Geismar

College of Human Sciences & Education

Alexis Ardoin, Gonzales

Alexis Claire Borne-Hymel, Geismar

Hayden W. Bumgarden, Prairieville

Amber L. Fanguy, Prairieville

Arianna Kleinpeter, Prairieville

Lauren Renee Landry, Donaldsonville

India Rose Merath, Prairieville

Lylee Anne Monks, Gonzales

Payton Rebecca Roussel, Geismar

Emily Claire Rye, Gonzales

Austin Schexnayder, St. Amant

William Garrett Smith, Prairieville

Catherine Anne Villa, Donaldsonville

Delicia C. Winfrey, Donaldsonville

Cameron Deandre Wire, Gonzales

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Austin Kent Arceneaux, St. Amant

Margaret Berggren, Gonzales

Andre Britten, Gonzales

Sarah Burt, Prairieville

MaryGrace Campbell, Prairieville

Brittnee Castille, Prairieville

Kallie Nichole Comardelle, Geismar

Kalle Nachell Dargin, Prairieville

Jacqueline Dennis, Gonzales

Miguel Estuardo Flores, Gonzales

Kennedy L. Fontenot, Gonzales

Sadie Elizabeth Gradney, Gonzales

Torri Aaliyah Jackson, Prairieville

Maya Joshua, Donaldsonville

Amber Elizabeth LeDoux, Prairieville

Madison Francis Morgan, Saint Amant

Caleb Ray Robinson, Gonzales

Benjamin James Rushing, Prairieville

Leigha N. Villar, Prairieville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jordan Luke Arnold, Denham Springs

Haley C. Bouchereau, Donaldsonville

Jessica Grimmis, St Amant

Bryce Johnson, Prairieville

College of Science

Hannah Nicole Fontenot, Gonzales

Courtney Elisha Hall, Prairieville

Lauren Janae Jetson, Gonzales

Bethany Victoria Rushin, Prairieville

Trent S. Sullivan, Donaldsonville

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Master's

Selina Layne Dison, Gonzales

Ashley Culpepper Grant, Gonzales

Jada Thomas-Smith, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary

College of Agriculture

Kaijah Denee Nelson, Zachary

College of Art & Design

Kailynn Marie Guidry, Central

Brittany D. Joseph, Baker

E.J. Ourso College of Science

Christopher Adam Chastant, Zachary

Hayden Douglas Cowart, Central

Gabriel Michael Deaton, Zachary

Kyle M. Kepper, Central

Caleb Manemann, Central

Trevor Scott Mason, Central

College of Engineering

John Blanchard, Zachary

Garrett Alexander Breeden, Zachary

Cole Joseph Brocato, Baton Rouge

Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs

Jami Nicole Conerly, Zachary

Annabelle Joy Kanchirathingal, Zachary

Tremaine L. Spears, Jr., Baker

College of Human Sciences & Education

Jacob Wesley Rhodes, Zachary

Ian Connor Thompson, Greenwell Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary

Turner Ferguson Bunch, Zachary

Madison G. Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs

Cole C. Kimmel, Zachary

Onesimo Da'Vone Roberts, Zachary

Skylar Dakota Shipley, Greenwell Springs

Emily Lauren Wayne, Zachary

McKenzie Elysee Young, Zachary

College of Science

Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary

Dylan Wootan, Zachary

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Master's

Taylor Simone Bonds, Zachary

Haley Christine Mixon, Zachary

Zachary Thomas Wigger, Zachary

Zelena Z. Williams, Scotlandville

East Feliciana Parish

College of Agriculture

Andi Elaine Anders, Ethel

Samantha Ann Stuckey, Clinton

E.J. Ourso College of Science

Brice M. Guidry, Slaughter

College of Human Sciences & Education

Cammie Marie D'Amico, Ethel

Jayashia Shantice Jackson, Jackson

College of Science

Julia Stringer, Clinton

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Master's

Paul August Nick, Jackson

West Feliciana Parish

E.J. Ourso College of Science

Jayson Corsame Valbarez, St. Francisville

Foxworth Vidrine, St. Francisville

College of Engineering

Austin Kirk, St. Francisville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Sara Rose Marionneaux, St. Francisville

Jessica Dayne Perdue, St. Francisville

Tanner Michael Plitt, St. Francisville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Sawyer S. Coco, St. Francisville

Donald Devonta Fountain, St. Francisville

Emily Ann Slater, St Francisville

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Masters

Emma Claire Beauchamp, St. Francisville

Livingston Parish

College of Art & Design

Moon Amick, Denham Springs

E.J. Ourso College of Science

Justin Lane Brose, Denham Springs

Savannah C. Carter, Denham Springs

Bailey Taylor Chiquet, Denham Springs

Austan P. Hood, Denham Springs

Cade M. McKinnis, Denham Springs

Shivani Naresh Patel, Denham Springs

Emma Elizabeth Tassin, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Riley H. Bell-Silessi, Denham Springs

Victoria Joyce Byrd, Denham Springs

Layton Thomas Crawford, Denham Springs

James Alexander Demaree, Denham Springs

Chandler Scott Dunn, Walker

Jared Paul Kitto, Denham Springs

Jarad LeBlanc, Denham Springs

Marian Kate Luzier, Walker

Joshua L. Siegel, Denham Springs

Joshua Elijah Toche, Denham Springs

Blake Matthew Watson, Walker

Justin Watts, Watson

Nicholas Smith Zewe, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Andre J. Claudio, Denham Springs

Emily Janah DeLaune, Denham Springs

Watson Stuart Farber, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Cameron Lane Bond, Denham Springs

Jonah Lynn Carpenter, Denham Springs

Lori Williams Goolsby, Denham Springs

Alaina Danielle Griffin, Watson

Codie L. Hicks, Denham Springs

Jilyan Ann King, Denham Springs

Patrick Dunlap Mack, Denham Springs

Katelyn Marie Mclin, Livingston

Andrew Robert Rippel, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Ryleigh M. Goodwin, Denham Springs

Schuyler Marie Olson, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Reginae Moneisha Banks, Hammond

Jaci Neal Lewis Cooper, Robert

E.J. Ourso College of Science

Marla Shayne Bentivegna, Hammond

Spencer Arman Habibi, Ponchatoula

Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond

College of Engineering

Madison Burdett, Ponchatoula

Madison JoLynn Carney, Independence

College of Human Sciences & Education

Chloe Olivia Glover, Robert

Elizabeth Rose Larrieu, Ponchatoula

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Eathan Anthony Breaux, Hammond

Alayna Grace Hawkins, Ponchatoula

Holly Michelle Kliebert, Ponchatoula

Anthony Le, Hammond

Ya'el Y. Lofton, Natalbany

Chloe F. Partridge, Hammond

Manship School of Mass Communication

Drake Alan Bartels, Hammond

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Masters

Skylar Alaine Compton, Ponchatoula

Donis Marie Lambert, Kentwood

Penny Michelle Robinson, Hammond

East Feliciana Parish

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Masters

Staci Von Davidson, Clinton

Arianna Angele Lord, Slaughter

Livingston Parish

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Masters

Brittni Ann Ivy Boudreaux, Denham Springs

Jessie Brianne Ratliff, Danham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School

Masters

Tra'Destiny Trecianna Mearidy, Kentwood

