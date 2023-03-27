The River Region Art Association's March into Art exhibit is open to public viewing.
This year's exhibit is sponsored by the City of Gonzales. Nearly 150 pieces of art have been submitted into the exhibit from local student artists throughout the seven parish region that is served by the Art Association.
Students have created and entered their art in categories related to painting, drawing, mixed media, photography, 3D and digital art.
Paintings are represented using both oils and acrylics while drawings include a variety of media. Mixed media is a combination of more than one type of media in a single piece of art. The photography exhibit will take you to a wide variety of areas throughout the south through the eyes of the students.
The three dimensional exhibit has given the young artists the opportunity to express their skills using height, width and depth. The creativity that is expressed through the Digital Art category shows the use of technology in its creation.
The show will be judged and awards will be presented at noon on Saturday along with the school spirit award that will be presented to the school with the most entries.
For the first time this year there will also be a People's Choice Award. The public is invited to come by the Art Depot Gallery and Gifts and vote for your favorite artist. The gallery is located at 320 East Ascension St. in Gonzales and is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The goal of River Region Art Association is to allow artists to work together to improve public awareness of all art forms. Founded in 1993, the association shares the joy of creating and bringing artists and communities together.
Membership is open for new members. For information, call the gallery at (225) 644-8496 and leave a message.