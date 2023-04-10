River Region Art Association members and guests met April 1 to announce the winners of it's the March into Art youth contest.
The association's Gonzales gallery hosted a reception for the March into Art exhibit, featuring drawings, paintings, mixed media, digital art, photography and three dimensional pieces from youth age 6-18.
Central Middle School won the Spirit Award for participation in the contest and Peyton Hebert won the People's Choice award.
Winners included:
Ages 6-11
Drawing: first place, Lola Dilier; second, Reee McClung and third, Joe Jing.
Painting: First, Mollie Caro; second, Fischer Ahrens; and third, Ava Bacala.
Mixed media: First, Peyton Irwin; second, Allie Falgoust and third, Abigail Haviland.
Digital art: First, Eleanor Cortez; and second and third, Amelia Crawford.
Photography: First and third Lillian Dempster; and second, Devin Jackson.
Three dimensional: First, Lillian Dempster; and second Carolina Fulcher.
Age 12-18
Drawing: First, Hailey Pourciau; second Anlynn Palmone; and third, Landon Richardson.
Painting: First, Izzie lemoine; second Emily Duhe; and third, Terreke Grover Jr.
Mixed Media: First, Hannah Purser; second, Taylor Chambliss; and third, Peyton Hebert.
Digital: First, Olivia Bourgeois; second, Zyan Jackson; and third, Vivian Hall.
Photography: First, Paisley Dempster; second, Abigail Robert; and third, Madelyn Muse.
Three dimensional: First, Joni Poche; second, Paige St. Pierre; and third, Makayla Davis.