Scott McKay, center, publisher of the internet political newspaper The Hayride talks at Ascension Republican Women's GOP Roundtable on March 16 at the Clarion Inn and Conference center in Gonzales. Gathering, from left, are Dr. Kathleen Harms, Beth Mays, Vicki Quick, McKay, Keisha Tassin, Darcy Rizzo and Debbie Kuehne.

 Provided photo by Joyce LaCour

Scott McKay, publisher of the internet political newspaper The Hayride, spoke March 16 at Ascension Republican Women's  GOP Roundtable at the Clarion Inn and Conference center in Gonzales.