McNeese State University conferred degrees on 703 graduates during two ceremonies for the university’s 160th commencement May 12 in McNeese’s Legacy Center.

The ceremony for the colleges of agricultural sciences, liberal arts and science, engineering and mathematics were held at 9 a.m. and for the Burton College of Education and colleges of business and nursing and health professions at 1:30 p.m.

Area graduates include:

Ascension Parish

Gonzales

Ciara E. Young, bachelor of science in health systems management

Prairieville

Ashlyn B. Dufren, bachelor of science in medical laboratory science

Robert Aaron Podorsky, bachelor of general studies

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baker

Terikka Nevels Walter, bachelor of science in criminal justice

Central

Nia M. Kay, bachelor of science in health and human performance, general

Zachary

Claire E. Thompson, bachelor of science in psychology

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs

Kamryn L. Duncan, bachelor of science in elementary education grades 1-5

Maia A. Robinson, bachelor of science in engineering

Tangipahoa Parish

Amite

Adrianna P. Terrebonne, bachelor of science in engineering

West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville

Presley Elizabeth Johnson, bachelor of general studies