McNeese State University conferred degrees on 703 graduates during two ceremonies for the university’s 160th commencement May 12 in McNeese’s Legacy Center.
The ceremony for the colleges of agricultural sciences, liberal arts and science, engineering and mathematics were held at 9 a.m. and for the Burton College of Education and colleges of business and nursing and health professions at 1:30 p.m.
Area graduates include:
Ascension Parish
Gonzales
Ciara E. Young, bachelor of science in health systems management
Prairieville
Ashlyn B. Dufren, bachelor of science in medical laboratory science
Robert Aaron Podorsky, bachelor of general studies
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker
Terikka Nevels Walter, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Central
Nia M. Kay, bachelor of science in health and human performance, general
Zachary
Claire E. Thompson, bachelor of science in psychology
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs
Kamryn L. Duncan, bachelor of science in elementary education grades 1-5
Maia A. Robinson, bachelor of science in engineering
Tangipahoa Parish
Amite
Adrianna P. Terrebonne, bachelor of science in engineering
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville
Presley Elizabeth Johnson, bachelor of general studies