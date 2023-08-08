You hear sports commentators talk about the “old school” or “throwback” player, a player that just gets the job done and puts the team first.
Well, the Dutchtown football team has its version, meet Carter Hanberry.
“Carter is a throwback type of player, he doesn’t let any outside influences or game situations affect how he competes on every snap for our defense,” coach Guy Mistretta said.
Hanberry returns for his senior season to lead the Dutchtown defense that will be replacing six starters from a team that went 7-4 and lost to Destrehan in the second round of D1 non-select playoffs.
“This group that we have returning on defense consists of some very good players with lots of talent," Hanberry said. "Although, we have some inexperience at some positions, there is enough experience returning to help the transition to make it all work. This group is special, and we have the desire to play this game the right way.”
Gone from last year's defense are linebacker Dickson Agu (playing with Tulane) and A.K. Burrell (Furman), two players that were vital to last year's success. The defensive staff has the confidence in this year’s group, Hanberry and his teammates reciprocate that confidence.
“Our defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator, coach Chris Harrell does a great job with our defense. We have a close relationship, the coaches football and baseball, so we talk a lot about the defense and how we can improve. Coach Lorens coaches the linebackers, he teaches us new drills and is always trying to get us better as a unit and a team. Our head coach, coach Guy Mistretta, is constantly reminding us of what it takes to be successful. We are lucky to have this entire staff working with us,” Hanberry said.
Other names to watch this season include defensive lineman Diego Spears, Zyan Tremont and Josh Lewis. Joining Hanberry at linebacker are Blake Bowie, Mason Miles and Brennan Baker.
The defensive backfield returns Kaden Mackey and will have three new starters in Chaz Smith, Kobe Harris and Jeremy Jackson.
Mistetta knows good players when he sees them and Hanberry fits in that category on and off the field.
“Carter embodies everything we look for in a student-athlete. He has size, speed and intelligence, he competes with physicality every time he steps on the field,” Mistretta said.
Hanberry and his teammates are preparing for what they hope to be a successful season and a deep run in the playoffs, once that is done, he will get to continue playing the game he loves at Southeastern in Hammond.
“I committed to SLU because it is great fit for me. After visiting the campus, I really enjoyed it and what it had to offer. It fits with what I want to major in, I like the staff and coach Scelfo, the head coach. I know I will enjoy playing football and getting my degree at SLU,” Hanberry sid.
For the time being, the Griffins have Hanberry back as their old school linebacker ready to do what it takes to be successful.