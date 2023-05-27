Meri Burroughs is the new vice president of marketing at REV.
Within this newly created role with REV, Burroughs will lead marketing efforts for the company's residential and business segments — including strategic direction-setting for marketing and communications across the growing company.
“Our executive team is thrilled about Meri’s arrival — especially as our organization continues growing, our service area’s footprint expands and our products continue to develop and evolve,” said Josh Descant, REV’s CEO. “I have no doubt her years of expertise will create motivating synergies among our own leadership as well as among our marketing team’s business intelligence and creative professionals.”
“Meri’s understanding of the industry, her genuine appreciation for customers’ needs and deep business intelligence are all leadership and marketing characteristics that will benefit our entire team,” said Tressy Leindecker, REV’s executive vice president of sales and marketing.
As vice president of marketing, Burroughs will support revenue growth, help lead the development and execution of marketing programs/processes, digital marketing activities, market research, advertising, promotions, product positioning, thought leadership as well as internal and external communications in support of REV’s strategy, according to a news release.
Prior to joining REV, Burroughs held numerous leadership positions with both Cox Business and Cox Media — leading and setting strategy for teams of media and telecommunications sales professionals and managers.