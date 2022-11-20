Cemeteries around the parish will be dotted with wreaths Dec. 17 as area veterans take part in National Wreaths Across America Day.
Ascension Veterans Memorial Park will join more than 3,400 other locations across the country for the annual event, when it hosts a Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the park in Gonzales.
Wreaths will be placed on the headstones of fallen service members buried in local cemeteries. This annual event seeks to further the Wreaths Across America mission of remembering, honoring and teaching, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures, a news release said.
Wreaths can be purchased for $15 each and will be available for distribution after the ceremony until 11 a.m. As in the past, a wreath may be purchased for any veteran. Wreaths can be placed by family or friends or by volunteers.
Order forms can be found on the Ascension Veterans Park Facebook page or for more information, call Tanya Whitney at (225) 612-0805.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,700 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.