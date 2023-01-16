Struggling readers have a new tool at the Prairieville Middle School library thanks to a grant from the Ascension Fund.
The Reaching Reluctant Readers program seeks to expand and further develop the current programs targeting struggling readers and visual learners on the school campus, a news release said.
The funds received were used to purchase books from the graphic novel genre with reading levels that range from basic to advanced. The school facility has been in collaboration to focus literacy interventions on students that have shown a history of issues with reading comprehension.
Books from the graphic novel genre have been shown to reinforce memory and sequencing skills, as well as promote critical thinking. The goal of program is to use visual literacy to provide extra support and to help students learn to decode text. The school hopes to have students gain confidence in their reading abilities that can transfer to traditional literacy and all areas of academic performance. When not in use with specific classroom assignments, materials are made available for general use to all students in the school.
Funds for this grant were provided by the Rotary Club of East Ascension in memory of Sgt. Jay Ryan Gauthreaux through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and school impact grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis.
To date, the Ascension Fund has awarded approximately 1,300 grants representing over $1.55 million in the school system. For more information, visit www.ascensionfund.com.