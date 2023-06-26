Kylie Trosclair is the new Miss Gonzales Jambalaya queen.
Trosclair was crowned June 10 at the Jambalaya Festival Pageant at the Gonzales Civic Center.
Addison Roden, 16, won the Teen Gonzales Jambalaya queen title.
The Miss category had two contestants. Photogenic and fashion awards went to Trosclair and Grace McGibboney was named first runner-up.
Trosclair, 19, is the daughter of Kyle and Julie Trosclair and was sponsored by Hollis Orthodontics. She is a sophomore at LSU where she is majoring in biological sciences with a concentration in predental.
She will represent the city and festival in Washington, D.C., for the Mardi Gras Ball and at the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals convention. She will also travel the state promoting the city of Gonzales and the Jambalaya Festival.
Four girls competed for the title of Teen Gonzales Jambalaya queen.
Results included:
Congeniality and fashion awards: Lalya Whiddon
Photogenic award: Addison Roden
Second runner-up: Layla Whiddon
First runner-up: Lily Prichard
Roden is the daughter of Jerrad and Shannah Roden and was sponsored by Diversified Materials and Consulting. She attends Dutchtown High School where she is a three-year member of the cheerleading team. She works as a server at Hot Tails Seafood Restaurant and volunteers for the Team of Dreams Gonzales All-Abilities baseball league.
Both teens will represent the Jambalaya Festival Association at the Jambalaya Festival on Memorial Day weekend in 2024.
For information on the pageant, email Katie Battaglia at gonzalesjambalayadirector@gmail.com.