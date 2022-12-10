Ascension Public Schools has announced the appointment of Allison Brown as principal of Duplessis Primary School and Christy Dixon as the assistant principal of Galvez Middle School.
"Ascension Parish is fortunate to have great educators like these who are willing to accept new responsibilities and be leaders in our school buildings," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
Duplessis Primary principal
Born and raised in South Central Louisiana, Brown moved to the Greater Baton Rouge area to attend college. She is a 20-year veteran educator and has worked for the last 15 years in Ascension Parish.
Brown was a teacher at Gonzales Primary and Pecan Grove Primary schools. She served as a master teacher at both Pecan Grove Primary and Central Primary schools. In 2015, she returned to Pecan Grove to serve as assistant principal, a position she held for the last seven years.
“Thank you for the opportunity. To each one who played a role in my path, I really appreciate you all. I also want to thank my wonderful school leadership partner at Duplessis, Caryn Vincent. I do believe we are going to be an excellent team,” Brown said. “The faculty is wonderful, the teachers are amazing, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to serve the community.”
Brown earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from LSU. She and her husband of 22 years, Micheal, are the parents of three children: Scott, Preston and Isabella.
Galvez Middle assistant principal
A native of Napoleonville, Dixon has lived in Ascension Parish for the past 30 years.
Before beginning her career in education, she worked in the banking industry for 10 years. In 2001, Dixon served as Dutchtown Middle School's secretary A. After pursuing a bachelor's degree, she taught math for six years at Dutchtown Middle.
In 2020, she transferred to the new Bluff Middle School to serve as a teacher and member of the leadership team and became an instructional coach in 2021.
"I am honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve as Galvez Middle School's assistant principal," Dixon said.
Dixon earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern State University of Louisiana and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She and her husband, Patrick "Don" Dixon, Jr., have two sons: Matthew and Mitchell.