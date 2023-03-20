In January, Shayla Washington set out to provide families and residents with resources to improve their quality of life.
She formed Miracle Movement365, with the mission of "making the impossible possible by meeting the immediate needs of families and individuals in our community and surrounding parishes through healthy resources."
Its vision is "to give immediate assistance to families and individuals by providing necessary items such as food, school supplies, backpacks, hygiene items, etc.," Washington said.
Miracle Movement365's service area includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Livingston parishes.
But to provide resources, Washington is looking for support from area residents and businesses who share her vision.
The nonprofit recently held a fundraiser at Raising Cane's in Gonzales, where supporters gathered to spread the word about the nonprofit and raise money.
While Washington and her board have some long-term goals, it's working on outfitting a mobile unit to bring resources and services to communities, she said.
Washington is working to educate folks on her agency's mission and upcoming fundraisers. In July, she's planning "Rip the Runway Fashion Show" to help fund the mobile unit and other services.
The agency also is accepting donations of clothing in all sizes, personal hygiene items, food vouchers, and water. Anyone needing assistance can call (225) 348-7964 or email miraclemovement365@gmail.com.
Working with Washington, who is the nonprofit's founder and president, are secretary Teresa Dunn and treasurer Hannah Schuster.
For more information on the nonprofit, email miraclemovement365@gmail.com.