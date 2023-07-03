Ascension Parish Recreation cut the ribbon June 24 on a new playground and improvements at Youth Legacy Duplessis Park, 38103 La. 621, Gonzales.
The new park features were designed to provide a safe, engaging and inclusive play environment, according to a news release. It also features a challenge course for people of all ages seeking a fun, competitive physical activity option.
“These outdoor spaces are important for providing our children with a place to maintain physical health, to engage with others, and also for families to create lasting memories,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.
The park offers recreational facilities, green spaces and educational programs aimed at fostering physical activity, social interaction and community engagement.
"With the addition of the new playground features, Youth Legacy Duplessis Park continues to be a cherished destination for residents and visitors alike," the release stated.