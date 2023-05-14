Northwestern State University in Natchitoches awarded 905 degrees to 881 graduates during spring commencement May 11-12. Graduates collected diplomas for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates and post-master’s degrees.

Graduates from the region include:

East Feliciana Parish

Clinton: Cedric Anderson, bachelor of science

Ethel: Alisa Willoughby, master of science in nursing; Rachel Willoughby, master of science in nursing

Jackson: Oneika Taylor, master of science in nursing

West Feliciana Parish

Angola: Bransley Bustler, bachelor of science

St. Francisville: Eden Wyandon, bachelor of fine arts; Jayla Wyandon, bachelor of science

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs: Abigail Ramos, bachelor of arts; Tyler Cotton, Alexis Edwards, bachelor of science; Ariane Smith, bachelor of science in nursing;

Walker: Josie Dial, bachelor of social work

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond: Karolyn Pinsel, doctor of education

Tickfaw: Donavan Giamalva, bachelor of science

Ascension Parish

Geismar: Scottye Cassard, bachelor of science in nursing; Lacie Walker, post masters certificate

Gonzales: Alexis Lejeune, bachelor of arts; Javon Antonio, bachelor of general studies

Prairieville: Faith Wilson, associate degree; Mckenzi Davis, Alexandra Nelson, bachelor of science; Ashlyn Pettiss, Faith Wilson, bachelor of science; SaraBarber, bachelor of social work; Casey Merrell, doctor of education; Sakina Tyson, master of science

Greenwell Springs: Madison Szekely, bachelor of science

Zachary

Lamonica Taylor, bachelor of science; Tonya Rider, bachelor of social work