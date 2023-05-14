Northwestern State University in Natchitoches awarded 905 degrees to 881 graduates during spring commencement May 11-12. Graduates collected diplomas for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates and post-master’s degrees.
Graduates from the region include:
East Feliciana Parish
Clinton: Cedric Anderson, bachelor of science
Ethel: Alisa Willoughby, master of science in nursing; Rachel Willoughby, master of science in nursing
Jackson: Oneika Taylor, master of science in nursing
West Feliciana Parish
Angola: Bransley Bustler, bachelor of science
St. Francisville: Eden Wyandon, bachelor of fine arts; Jayla Wyandon, bachelor of science
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: Abigail Ramos, bachelor of arts; Tyler Cotton, Alexis Edwards, bachelor of science; Ariane Smith, bachelor of science in nursing;
Walker: Josie Dial, bachelor of social work
Tangipahoa Parish
Hammond: Karolyn Pinsel, doctor of education
Tickfaw: Donavan Giamalva, bachelor of science
Ascension Parish
Geismar: Scottye Cassard, bachelor of science in nursing; Lacie Walker, post masters certificate
Gonzales: Alexis Lejeune, bachelor of arts; Javon Antonio, bachelor of general studies
Prairieville: Faith Wilson, associate degree; Mckenzi Davis, Alexandra Nelson, bachelor of science; Ashlyn Pettiss, Faith Wilson, bachelor of science; SaraBarber, bachelor of social work; Casey Merrell, doctor of education; Sakina Tyson, master of science
Greenwell Springs: Madison Szekely, bachelor of science
Zachary
Lamonica Taylor, bachelor of science; Tonya Rider, bachelor of social work