Five hundred twenty-nine students were named to the president’s list at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for the Spring 2023 semester.
Students on the president’s list must be enrolled full-time at Northwestern and have a grade point average of 4.0.
Students from the region include:
Ascension Parish
Donaldsonville: Lerae Thibodeaux
Gonzales: Javon Antonio
Prairieville: Faith Colligan, Evan Kern, Owen Kern, Ashlyn Pettiss;
St. Amant: Jaycee Templet
Baker-Zachary
Baker: Christian Osborne
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: Averie Duran, Abbie Easterly, Ariane Smith
Walker: Jessie Cochran, Abigail Whitam
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville: Eric Chambers