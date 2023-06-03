Five hundred twenty-nine students were named to the president’s list at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for the Spring 2023 semester.

Students on the president’s list must be enrolled full-time at Northwestern and have a grade point average of 4.0.

Students from the region include:

Ascension Parish

Donaldsonville: Lerae Thibodeaux

Gonzales: Javon Antonio

Prairieville: Faith Colligan, Evan Kern, Owen Kern, Ashlyn Pettiss;

St. Amant: Jaycee Templet

Baker-Zachary

Baker: Christian Osborne

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs: Averie Duran, Abbie Easterly, Ariane Smith

Walker: Jessie Cochran, Abigail Whitam

West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville: Eric Chambers