Ochsner Baton Rouge has announced new staff members across various specialties.
Area hires include:
- Dr. Meredith Hitch is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. After undergraduate studies at Sewanee – The University of the South in Tennessee, she earned a medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. She completed a pediatric internship and residency at Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, and a pediatric gastroenterology fellowship at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
- Dr. Ericka Flood practices family medicine, specializing in primary care and bariatric medicine at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After undergraduate studies at the University of New Orleans, Flood earned a medical degree in the United Kingdom. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Obesity Medicine.
- Dr. Majid Jawad specializes in internal medicine at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. Jawad earned a medical degree from Dow University of Health Sciences in Pakistan. He completed an internship at District of Columbia General Hospital in Washington, D.C., and a residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. He received additional training in pulmonary medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
- Dr. Patrick Delaney specializes in noninvasive cardiology at Ochsner Heart and Vascular Health Center – Hammond. Delaney earned his medical degree from LSU Health School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at LSU Charity Hospital in New Orleans and a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Tulane University in New Orleans. Dr. Delaney is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and cardiovascular CT. He specializes in noninvasive imaging, echocardiography, stress testing and preventive cardiology.
- Brittany George, nurse practitioner, specializes in treating diabetes at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama. She has been a nurse practitioner for eight years.
- Trista Kramer, physician's assistant, specializes in neurosurgery at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. She earned bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Southeastern University of Louisiana and a master’s degree from Xavier University of Louisiana in physician assistant studies. She is a member of the Louisiana Association of Physician Assistants.
For information, call (225) 761-5200, or visit Ochsner.org/doctors to schedule an appointment online.