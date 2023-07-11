The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, with the support of the state of Louisiana, has issued $457,000 in grant funds in support of the state’s museums, libraries, historic sites and more.
Twenty-four organizations in southeast Louisiana received general operating support grants from the Louisiana Culture Care Fund or Strategic Partnership grants, for a total of $236,000 awarded in the region.
Louisiana Culture Care Fund grant recipients from the region include:
- Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales, $15,000
- River Road African American Museum, Donaldsonville, $10,000
- Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation, Angola, $10,000.