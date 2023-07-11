Pelican State Credit Union is set to host its annual free Kids Bike Race on Saturday, July 22, at its Corporate Campus, 2675 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge.
Children 12 and under and their parents are invited to participate. Five races will be divided by age group: 5 and under, 6-8, 9-10, 11-12, and a parents race.
Check-in begins at 9 a.m.; Races begin at 10 a.m.
Participants will receive an exclusive Petey racer medal and T-shirt. Attendees can have refreshments, are eligible for door prizes, meet Petey the Pelican, and participate in activities, games and more.
Helmets are required for all race participants. Participants must bring their own wheels, including bikes, scooters, wheelchairs, skateboards and rollerblades.
Parents can register their children by visiting bit.ly/2023kidsbikerace.