Peyton Bourgeois has been running distance races for the last four years at St. Amant. He will now do that at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette after signing a scholarship with the Cajuns.
“I chose ULL to try and stay as close to home as possible. The environment there on my visit, it just felt like I belonged there. I feel like I can better myself at ULL,” Bourgeois said.
He has certainly bettered himself during his four years at St. Amant. Bourgeois will be running in the state meet at LSU this week after winning the 1600-meter, placing second in the 3200-meter and anchoring the 4X800-meter relay to a first-place finish and school record in the regionals this past week.
Breaking records is nothing new for this cross-country and track standout. “Very satisfying to break school records and qualify for state meets as an individual, but doing it with 3-4 other guys in the 4X8 relay, that is probably what I will remember the most. Everyone had to carry his own weight for us to be successful,” Bourgeois said.
Running certainly takes dedication and lots of training, but having people support you helps a lot. “I want to thank my family and coaches. They have always made me a priority. They have helped me be the best I can be,” Bourgeois said.
With graduation approaching and the state track meet as well, Bourgeois took some time to reflect on the past four years. “I hope people remember me as a hardworking person that got the results from all the time that was put in. That is the most satisfying thing for me,” said Bourgeois.