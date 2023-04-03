Peyton Flynn started playing golf at the age of 8, when she took lessons from her current coach, Jack Terry. His assessment from then and now are like night and day.
“Peyton started instructions with me at a young age and it was evident that she was willing to put the work in," Terry said. "Her self-discipline over the past 7-8 years has been something to see. She has become a dominant player amongst the girls and even the boys. Look at the driving range and who has the best swing — Peyton. She will keep hitting balls in the rain, while others take shelter.”
Terry took over the boys and girls golf teams at Ascension Christian three years and has both teams competing at a high level.
“Our team is 18-0 in match play heading into the Metro, Regional and State Championships. We play against perennial powerhouses in Episcopal, St Joseph, Dunham, Dutchtown and U-High. The jury is still out, but we are certainly banging on the door,” Terry said.
Flynn is accomplished in the area and beyond, playing in the Kelly Gibson Junior Tour and the US Kids Golf Tournament. Last year, Flynn said, she made the All-Metro and All State teams. She finished eighth in state and second at the metro tourney and her team placed second overall in metro.
"We are hungry for more as a team,” Flynn said.
Flynn is the leader of the team, shooting an even par with a scoring average of plus 2, her best round was a 72 on 18 holes. There are other pieces to the team that have played well.
“Nikki Chase pounds the ball — her and Peyton challenge each other," Terry said. "Younger teammates, Baylieh Waldrep and Peyton Escamilla are not far behind in development, this group of girls know we are doing something special, they are forging their paths along the way.”
Flynn understands her role as captain and takes it seriously. “As the team captain, I am proud of just how much we have improved over the past year. My favorite part of every match is cheering on my teammates after my round, we work as a unit, all with a common goal of winning state,” Flynn said.
Motivating this group is not hard and Terry can see how focused the group is. “This team won't quit, they are climbing mountains nobody believed they could, they have earned their respect and made sacrifices. They are about winning championships, we will see what happens next,” Terry said.
Flynn is a junior and playing college golf is certainly something she wants to do, but that will have to wait for a bit.
“I am in the recruiting process, and it has been exciting to talk to college coaches. Playing college golf is a dream of mine, I want to be part of team that has drive and passion," Flynn said." But for now, continuing to grow as a player athletically and academically is the goal, as well as helping my team win. This game is mental, my focus is to stay calm and mentally focused. Trust my swing and a have confidence in my putting.”
Terry knows how special Flynn can be and soon others will as well. “She has no quit in her, look in her dictionary and the word quit is cut out. It’s certainly a gift fought hard for,” Terry said.