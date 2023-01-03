Strains, sprains, and fractures are part of the perils of pickleball — a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, a news release said. An estimated 4.8 million people play the sport that results in an average of 19,000 injuries each year.
The physical therapists at Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake have shared the top perils of pickleball and some tips to avoid them.
Top 5 perils of pickleball
Ankle sprains: Short runs and agility movements tend to lead to ankle sprains.
Achilles tendinitis: High-impact movements like jumping on the court can aggravate the Achilles.
Knee strains: Pivoting in pickleball can lead to meniscus injuries, LCL/MCL injuries or general aggravation or inflammation in the joint.
Pickleball elbow: Backhanding can aggravate the outer part of the elbow and cause inflammation or in some cases, microtears of tendons.
Shoulder injuries: Reaching overhead to hit the ball can irritate the shoulder muscles including the rotator cuff. The irritation could lead to damage or tendinitis of the rotator cuff.
People are drawn to pickleball because it is so easy to learn, the release said. Many players have no past racket or paddle sport experience and athletic prowess isn't a prerequisite. Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake physical therapists report they are seeing players who stay on the courts for several hours a day — sometimes five days a week. All of these factors put players at a higher risk of hurting themselves.
How to avoid pickleball injuries
Warm-up: Physical therapists recommend a brisk walk or light jog, side shuffles, stretching, and single-leg balance exercises before taking the court.
Proper footwear: Shoes that offer stability can lessen the chance of spraining an ankle.
Pre-sport program assessment: Before you start playing, get a baseline assessment to determine flexibility, balance and strength. Physical therapists can give exercises such as squats, planks, and push-ups to increase stability and strength.