A Prairieville chef's plantain scaled grouper won the the 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off.
Chef Owen Hohl of Hot Tails took home the cooking title Tuesday in a cook-off presented by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board in Lake Charles. He beat 11 other chefs from around the state.
It was Hohl's first time to compete in the contest. Next up for Hohl is to represent the state Aug. 5 in the 19th annual Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans.
Additionally, Chef Hohl will serve as a Louisiana ambassador for seafood for the next year promoting all the dishes of Louisiana.
“This is so exciting to have one of our local chefs win this title and not only represent Louisiana but Ascension Parish as well” said Tracy Browning, executive director at Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.