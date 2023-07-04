Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Prairieville man and two juveniles for alleged deer hunting violations in East Feliciana Parish on June 29.
Agents cited Kenneth J. Blanchard Jr., 59, and two juveniles for taking deer during a closed season. Blanchard was also cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Agents received a public tip about people shooting deer at night outside of Slaughter. Agents conducted night surveillance on the area for about a week.
Around 11:15 p.m. June 29, agents observed Blanchard and the two juveniles hunting on an agriculture field off La. 42 near Slaughter, a news release said. Agents observed Blanchard and the two juveniles hunting from all-terrain vehicles with rifles shoot and kill a doe.
Agents responded to the scene immediately and made contact with the people where they issued them the citations for their hunting violations. Agents also seized the deer.
Hunting deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile carries up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.
The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.
Agents participating in the case are Lt. Will Roberts, Sgt. Carl Armstrong, Corp. Jared Riddle, Corp. Nic Firmin, Sgt. Dale Wheat, Sgt. Mason Spillman, Corp. Josh Cooper, Corp. Josh LeBouef and Corp. Seth Courtney.