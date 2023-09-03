Fall sports are underway and cross-country runners are gearing up for their season.
The season begins with several local races all leading up to the state championship on Nov. 13 in Natchitoches. Let’s look at the top runners returning in 2023 with best 3-mile times listed.
Boys:
Anthony Bucci, sophomore, Dutchtown, 16:37
Mason Heffernan, junior, Dutchtown, 16:38
Kaleb Weber, sophomore, Dutchtown, 17:19
Alejandro Medina Delgado, junior, Dutchtown, 17:42
Noah Giroir Ascension, senior, Ascension Catholic, 17:43
Girls:
Isabella LeGarth, senior, Dutchtown, 18:35
Ella Willoughby, sophomore, St. Amant, 19:05
Isabella Latkovich, senior, Dutchtown, 20:08
Zoe Gros, sophomore, Dutchtown, 21:53
Katelyn Bucci, junior, Dutchtown, 22:17
Ascension Catholic boys finished third overall in Division 5 and return Noah Giroir (11th overall), Andrew Landry (20th) and Aiden Crochet (21st).
Dutchtown boys finished 10th overall in D1. The Griffins return some quality runners and have depth. Anthony Bucci, Mason Heffernan and Kaleb Weber return. Heffernan placed 53rd overall in the state meet.
Dutchtown girls had a solid finish in D1, finishing eighth overall. They return Isabella LeGarth to lead the way. She finished 23rd overall at the state meet.
St. Amant girls return Ella Willoughby, she finished 21st overall at the state meet.
Coach Mitch Bogran returns for his 10th season to lead the Griffins cross-country program and is excited about the upcoming season. “After a record-breaking season in 2022, the boys and girls wanted to challenge themselves," Bogran said. "Running in quite possibly the hottest summers recordable, the team record over 5,000 miles. This type of work has laid the foundation for what I believe will allow both teams to surpass what was accomplished last season and allow them to reach new heights.”