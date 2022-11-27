Senior quarterback Bryce Leonard has started for four years and played in plenty of big games — the latest may have been his best.
Leonard ran for 119 yards and passed for 174, he accounted for all four Bulldog touchdowns in a 28-12 victory Friday over Opelousas Catholic in the D4 quarters at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.
The playoff game was a rematch of week two as Ascension Catholic won a thriller, 34-32.
“Bryce stepped up, we thought we would have to run the QB more than usual and we did. Their defense sent everyone, and they forced an ugly style of play. Bryce picked up tough yards on the ground and gave our receivers a chance to make plays,” said head coach Chris Sanders.
Both teams went scoreless in the first quarter, but the Vikings scored first at the 9:21 mark when quarterback Mark Collins barreled into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead. Ascension Catholic answered with 8:28 to go in the second quarter when Brooks Leonard connected with his twin brother, Bryce, for a 51-yard touchdown pass. ACHS led 7-6 with the Layton Melancon extra point.
The Bulldogs forced a Viking turnover and capitalized with another Leonard touchdown pass, this time to tight end Trent Landry for 11 yards and 14-6 lead at the half.
Ascension Catholic's Sanders was excited about his team and their play. “Very proud of our team, it's extremely difficult to beat a good team twice," Sanders said. "Opelousas Catholic is a very good team. Our defense did one heck of a job holding them to 4 yards a carry and forcing five turnovers. Our coverage teams did an excellent job of pinning them deep several times. Our offense was not clicking on all cylinders, we did enough to get ahead and make it a two-possession game in the second half. It forced them out of what they wanted to do, and our defense sealed the deal."
The Vikings took the second half kickoff, took nearly 6 minutes off the clock and got in the end zone when quarterback Mark Collins connected with Dontre’ Henry for a 17-yard touchdown, the 2-point play was stopped, which made the score 14-12 in favor of the Bulldogs.
ACHS answered that touchdown with a 25-yard touchdown run by Leonard and a 21-12 lead. The teams would trade punts and turnovers until the 3:50 mark of the fourth quarter when Leonard scored again, this time from 14-yards out to seal the victory.
The Bulldog defense forced five turnovers and held the Vikings to 12 points, they came in averaging 52 points in the playoffs. Demarcus Gant, Brooks Leonard and Landon Szubinski had interceptions while Freddie Geason and Trent Landry had fumble recoveries. Patrick Cancienne and Szubinksi had 13 tackles to lead ACHS. Trent Landry had 12 tackles including two behind the line and a sack. Travis Cedotal and Noah Robicheaux had 10 tackles each. Brooks Leonard, Chad Elzy and Gant had 10 pass breakups combined.
The Bulldogs (11-2) will travel to Ouachita Christian (12-1) for the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. ACHS lost to the Eagles in the D4 quarters last season. The last time ACHS advanced to the semifinals was in 2018 when they made it to the Superdome in consecutive seasons.
“As tough as this quarterfinal game was, it gets tougher this week. Ouachita Christian is big, physical, fast, and well coached. We will need to be at our best to give ourselves a chance,” Sanders said.